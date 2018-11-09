शहर चुनें

चीन के सरकारी न्यूज चैनल पर होगा कुछ ऐसा, चाहकर भी नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन

क्रिस बारानियूक, बीबीसी, Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 11:49 AM IST
चीन के सरकारी न्यूज चैनल पर आपको कुछ ऐसा देखने को मिल सकता है, जिस पर शायद आप यकीन न कर पाएं। चीन की सरकारी न्यूज एजेंसी ने अपने स्टूडियो में एक ऐसा वर्चुअल न्यूज एंकर उतार दिया है, जो सूट-टाई पहने हुए होगा और जिसकी आवाज आपको किसी रोबोट जैसी लगेगी। 

शिंहुआ न्यूज एजेंसी का यह दावा है कि ये न्यूज प्रेजेंटर ठीक उसी तरह खबरें पढ़ सकते हैं जिस तरह से प्रोफेशनल न्यूज रीडर खबरें पढ़ते हैं। हालांकि न्यूज एजेंसी की इस बात से हर कोई सहमत तो नहीं है।
