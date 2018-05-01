बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मंगल का ‘दिल’ पढ़ने की तैयारी में नासा, मिशन रहा कामयाब तो पहली बार होगा ऐसा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 04:10 PM IST
नासा ने मंगल का दिल पढ़ने की सारी तैयारी कर ली है। बता दें यह नासा का पहला मिशन है। अगर यह कामयाब रहता तो लाल ग्रह से जुड़े कई राज सामने आ सकते हैं। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बताना चाहेंगे कि मंगल की अंत: संरचना के अध्ययन के लिए नासा का यह मिशन इसी हफ्ते उड़ान भरेगा। चलिए विस्तार से जानते हैं इसके बारे में...
