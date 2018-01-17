Download App
आपका पालतू जानवर सा बन जाएगा सूटकेस, खुद-ब-खुद चलेगा आपके साथ

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:18 PM IST
A robotic suitcase that automatically follows you
1 of 5
क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन करेंगे कि आपका सूटकेस एक पालतू जानवर की तरह अपने आप आपके पीछे-पीछे चलेगा। शायद नहीं... लेकिन बता दें बहुत जल्द ऐसा सूटकेस मार्केट में होगा। उसके आते ही आपको सामान ढोने और कुली करने के झंझट से निजात मिलेगी।

ये उन लोगों के लिए बेहद खास होगा जो देश-विदेश में घूमना पसंद करते हैं। जिस सूटकेस को लेकर पहले आपको चलमें झिझक महसूस होती थी अब वह आपका स्टाइल सिंबल बनने जा रहा है। 

 
robotic suitcase puppy one

