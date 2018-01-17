बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
आपका पालतू जानवर सा बन जाएगा सूटकेस, खुद-ब-खुद चलेगा आपके साथ
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:18 PM IST
क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन करेंगे कि आपका सूटकेस एक पालतू जानवर की तरह अपने आप आपके पीछे-पीछे चलेगा। शायद नहीं... लेकिन बता दें बहुत जल्द ऐसा सूटकेस मार्केट में होगा। उसके आते ही आपको सामान ढोने और कुली करने के झंझट से निजात मिलेगी।
ये उन लोगों के लिए बेहद खास होगा जो देश-विदेश में घूमना पसंद करते हैं। जिस सूटकेस को लेकर पहले आपको चलमें झिझक महसूस होती थी अब वह आपका स्टाइल सिंबल बनने जा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5f37e44f1c1b6f268b4db8","slug":"a-robotic-suitcase-that-automatically-follows-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938, \u0916\u0941\u0926-\u092c-\u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.