आइटम नंबर्स के लिए फेमस है जर्मनी की यह लड़की, ऐसे लुक में सामने आई तो फैंस को लगा झटका

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 04:10 PM IST
video being viral of german girl dance on bollywood song in punjabi style
1 of 7
सोशल मीडिया पर जर्मनी की एक लड़की का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। बता दें यह लड़की आइटम नंबर्स के लिए खासी चर्चित है। इसी वजह से उसकी अच्छी खासी फैन-फॉलोविंग भी है। 
