नशे में सगाई करने पहुंंच गया लड़का, ससुराल वालों ने किया ऐसा स्वागत जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 02:37 PM IST
एक लड़की ने समाज में नजीर पेश की है...जी हां, 18 अप्रैल को एक लड़की की बारात आनी थी...सजधजकर दुल्हन बनने का सपना इसने भी संजोया था... अपने नए घर जाएगी...आंखों में न जाने कितने ख्वाब देखे थे लेकिन सगाई वाले दिन ही सारे सपने चकनाचूर हो गए।
