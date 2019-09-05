वीडियो: लेडिज टॉयलेट में घुसकर भालू कर रहा था ये काम, देखकर लोग हुए हैरान

{"_id":"5d70ca138ebc3e93c4189ea8","slug":"black-bear-gets-stuck-in-a-hotel-womens-bathroom-in-montana-people-shocked-to-see","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0932\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091c \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
लेडिज टॉयलेट में घुसा भालू
- फोटो : Facebook/Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant
{"_id":"5d70ca138ebc3e93c4189ea8","slug":"black-bear-gets-stuck-in-a-hotel-womens-bathroom-in-montana-people-shocked-to-see","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0932\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091c \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
बक टी-4 लॉज एंड रेस्टोरेंट
- फोटो : Facebook
{"_id":"5d70ca138ebc3e93c4189ea8","slug":"black-bear-gets-stuck-in-a-hotel-womens-bathroom-in-montana-people-shocked-to-see","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0932\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091c \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
लेडिज टॉयलेट में घुसा भालू
- फोटो : Facebook/Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant
{"_id":"5d70ca138ebc3e93c4189ea8","slug":"black-bear-gets-stuck-in-a-hotel-womens-bathroom-in-montana-people-shocked-to-see","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0932\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091c \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
लेडिज टॉयलेट में घुसा भालू
- फोटो : Facebook/Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant
{"_id":"5d70ca138ebc3e93c4189ea8","slug":"black-bear-gets-stuck-in-a-hotel-womens-bathroom-in-montana-people-shocked-to-see","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u0932\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091c \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
लेडिज टॉयलेट में घुसा भालू
- फोटो : Facebook/Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant