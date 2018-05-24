शहर चुनें

ये है दुनिया की सबसे छोटी गाय, देखकर आपकी आंखें खुली रह जाएंगी

Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 09:17 AM IST
Manikyam, the World's Shortest Cow
1 of 3
अभी तक आपने दुनिया के सबसे छोटे आदमी या फिर सबसे छोटी महिला के बारे में ही सुना या पढ़ा होगा, लेकिन आपको जानकार हैरानी होगी कि दुनिया की सबसे छोटी गाय विश्व के किसी और देश में नहीं, बल्कि हमारे ही देश भारत में है। केरल के अथहोली इलाके में रहने वाली छह साल की ‘मनिकयम’ का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में बतौर दुनिया की सबसे छोटी गाय के रूप में दर्ज है।

 
cow guinness world records kerala manikyam

