{"_id":"5aea925d4f1c1b3c0a8b7a31","slug":"world-giant-mosquito-found-in-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0930, \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा मच्छर, खून की जगह पीता है ये चीज, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 10:25 AM IST
आप खून पीने वाले मच्छर तो अक्सर देखते होंगे, लेकिन जिस मच्छर के बारे में आज हम आपको बताएंगे आपने शायद ही पहले कभी इसे देखा हो। जी हां, इसके बारे में जानकर आपको भी हैरानी होगी। दरअसल, यह मच्छर इंसानी खून पीने में दिलचस्पी नहीं रखता।
