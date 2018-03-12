शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Amazing Animals ›   have you ever seen these strange creatures on the earth

दूसरी दुनिया के लगते हैं ये अजीबो-गरीब जीव, बार-बार देखने को होंगे मजबूर

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 06:44 PM IST
demo
1 of 8
आज हम आपके लिए दुनिया के ऐसे अजीबोगरीब जीव लेकर आए हैं जो आपको यहां के नहीं बल्कि किसी और दुनिया के लगेंगे। तो देखने के लिए तैयार हो जाएं...


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gauballin sharks amazing animals

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

demo
Amazing Animals

दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक सांप, 4 हाथियों की भी ले सकता है जान

10 मार्च 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

वीडियो में देखिए, बोलने वाले तोते का भी 'बाप' है ये, ऐसी-ऐसी आवाजें कि दंग रह जाएंगे सुनकर

10 मार्च 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

अगर सांप पीछे पड़ जाए तो जान बचाने का है एक ही तरीका, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

27 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

देखा नहीं होगा ऐसा कुत्ता, हवाई जहाज से भी ज्यादा है इसकी कीमत

28 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

आयरलैंड में क्यों नहीं पाया जाता कोई सांप, रहस्य जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

More in Amazing Animals

dog
Amazing Animals

12 साल से एक क्रब पर जाकर रोता था यह कुत्ता, वजह जानकर भर आएगा आपका दिल

24 फरवरी 2018

crocodile
Amazing Animals

यह है दुनिया का अनोखा मगरमच्छ, जो है शाकाहारी, खाता है चावल और गुड़

23 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

यहां बंदरों को पिलाई जाती है शराब, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

2 मार्च 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक जीव, किलेनुमा बस्ती बनाकर रहता है जमीन के नीचे

4 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

ये है गिलहरियों का 'विंटर ओलंपिक', खासियत जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

3 फरवरी 2018

doggy
Amazing Animals

10 साल से लापता कुत्ते की कहानी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, जिसने भी पढ़ी वो हुआ भावुक

5 फरवरी 2018

dog
Amazing Animals

कुत्तों से प्यार करने वाले ये भी जान लें, क्या खिलाएं उसे और कैसे फील करवाएं स्पेशल

20 फरवरी 2018

monkey
Amazing Animals

ये बंदर नशेड़ी है, सयानों की महफिल में जमकर खाता है अफीम

13 फरवरी 2018

dog and monkey sparked an unlikely and adorable friendship in Colombia
Amazing Animals

पप्पी को खो चुकी कुत्ते में बंदर के बच्चे को देख जागी ममता, दिया मां का प्यार

19 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

मिलिए दुनिया के वेल ट्रेंड डॉगी से, कारनामे देख रह जाएंगे दंग

3 फरवरी 2018

pig
Amazing Animals

पेंटिंग का उस्ताद है यह जानवर, लाखों में बिकता है इसका आर्टवर्क

10 फरवरी 2018

demo
Amazing Animals

इस विचित्र जीव के पास इंसानों जैसे होंठ, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

17 फरवरी 2018

व्हेल
Amazing Animals

पकड़ने गए थे मछली, व्हेल ने कुछ ऐसा उगला मछुआरे बन गए करोड़पति

16 अक्टूबर 2017

demo
demo
demo
demo
demo
demo
demo
demo

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.