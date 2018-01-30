बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
एक बिल्ली की वजह से कंपनी को 5 करोड़ का नुकसान, यकीन न हो तो पढ़ लें रिपोर्ट
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:22 PM IST
एक बिल्ली एक ही झटके में करोड़पति बन गई। जी हां, इस बिल्ली को पांच करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन करेंगे..?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a70187e4f1c1bd34b8b5c13","slug":"cat-wins-five-crore-in-a-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.