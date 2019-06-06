धोनी से लेकर रोहित तक, इन स्टार क्रिकेटर्स के पास हैं दुनियां की सबसे बेहतरीन कारें

{"_id":"5cf8f56abdec220710359570","slug":"world-cup-2019-indian-star-cricketers-and-their-luxury-cars-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u0915, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Indian star cricketers and their luxury cars collection
- फोटो : Google
{"_id":"5cf8f56abdec220710359570","slug":"world-cup-2019-indian-star-cricketers-and-their-luxury-cars-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u0915, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Rohit sharma car collection
- फोटो : Google
{"_id":"5cf8f56abdec220710359570","slug":"world-cup-2019-indian-star-cricketers-and-their-luxury-cars-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u0915, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Virat kohli car collection
- फोटो : Google
{"_id":"5cf8f56abdec220710359570","slug":"world-cup-2019-indian-star-cricketers-and-their-luxury-cars-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u0915, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
shikhar dhwan car collection
- फोटो : Google