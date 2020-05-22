शहर चुनें

Volkswagen ला रही है अपने सेगमेंट की सबसे पावरफुल एसयूवी, इन दिग्गज गाड़ियों से होगी टक्कर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 12:26 PM IST
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen कंपनी अपनी एक दमदार एसयूवी पर काम कर रही है। इस कार को अगले साल यानी 2021 की पहली छमाही में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। बाजार में इसकी टक्कर कई दिक्कज कारों से होने वाली है। Volkswagen की नई कार Taigun का सीधा मुकाबला Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos जैसी एसयूवी से होगा। बता दें कि कंपनी इस साल कोई नई कार लॉन्च नहीं करने जा रही है। हालांकि मौजूदा कारों के अपग्रेडेड वर्जन लॉन्च होते रहेंगे। 
