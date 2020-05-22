शहर चुनें

TVS Victor BS6 will be launched soon in India know price and features

भारतीय बाजार में जल्द ही लॉन्च होगी TVS Victor BS6, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलाव

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 10:26 AM IST
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
TVS कंपनी एक बार फिर भारतीय बाजार में अपनी लोकप्रिय बाइक TVS Victor को लॉन्च करने जा रही है। यह नई बाइक BS6 मानकों के अनुरूप होगी। बाकि इसके अलावा इंजन में बहुत ज्यादा बदलाव देखने को नहीं मिलेंगे। बाइक में फ्यूल इंजेक्शन सिस्टम दिया जाएगा। नई Victor में TVS की ग्लाइड थ्रू टेक्नोलॉजी (GTT) भी दी जा सकती है। 
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news tvs victor bs6 tvs victor
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
TVS Victor - फोटो : Social Media
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs TVS Victor
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs TVS Victor - फोटो : Amar Ujala
