शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   These Four touring bikes which are to be launched this year know the price and features

ये 4 बाइक्स जो इस साल होने वाली हैं लॉन्च, टूरिंग के लिए हैं खास, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 26 Apr 2020 04:04 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 5
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
वायरस संकट ने दुनियाभर में ठहराव सा ला दिया है। संक्रमण और उसके चलते जारी लॉकडाउन ने व्यवसाय को बहुत ज्यादा प्रभावित किया है। निर्माताओं ने उत्पादन बंद कर दिया है। वहीं लॉकडाउन ने निर्माताओं को अपने प्रोडक्ट को डिजिटल रूप से लॉन्च करने के लिए मजबूर किया है। ऑटो सेक्टर का भी यही हाल है। उम्मीद है कि आने वाले कुछ महीनों में स्थिति बेहतर होगी और कई वाहनों को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। वहीं इस साल कुछ ऐसी बाइक्स भी लॉन्च होने जा रही हैं जो स्पेशली टूरिंग के लिए हैं। आइए जानते हैं इन टूरिंग बाइक्स के बारे में जिनका आप भी आनंद ले सकते हैं।    
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें CTET सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में, नए बैच कल से शुरू, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 400 रुपए की अतिरिक्त छूट
Click here
विज्ञापन
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news latest auto news hindi touring bikes best touring bike zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6
Auto News

Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 एसयूवी जल्द होगी लॉन्च, सामने आया नया टीजर, जानें फीचर्स, कीमत और बुकिंग डीटेल्स

26 अप्रैल 2020

mahindra XUV500 2020
Auto News

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग चालू, जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

26 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की रोजगारोन्मुख क्वालिटी एजुकेशन का केंद्र है सेज विश्वविद्यालय
(Advertorial)

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की रोजगारोन्मुख क्वालिटी एजुकेशन का केंद्र है सेज विश्वविद्यालय
Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Auto News

क्या Seltos की तरह हिट हो पाएगी किआ मोटर्स की एंट्री लेवल SUV Kia Sonet, Venue और Nexon से मुकाबला

26 अप्रैल 2020

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball
Automobiles

नई Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

26 अप्रैल 2020

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Astrology Services

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Yamaha Tricity 155
Automobiles

तीन पहिया Yamaha Tricity 155 लॉन्च, इसकी खासियत के साथ जानिए क्या है कीमत और फीचर्स

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

MG ZS EV Launch
Auto News

शानदार फीचर्स वाली ये 15 गाड़ियां जो करती रह गईं खरीदारों का 'इंतजार'

25 अप्रैल 2020

Maple 30X
Auto News

ये क्या? चीन ने बनाई Tata Nexon SUV की हूबहू नकल, कीमत रखी असली से भी कम!

25 अप्रैल 2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की रोजगारोन्मुख क्वालिटी एजुकेशन का केंद्र है सेज विश्वविद्यालय
(Advertorial)

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की रोजगारोन्मुख क्वालिटी एजुकेशन का केंद्र है सेज विश्वविद्यालय
विज्ञापन
Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400
Auto News

Ford ने पहली बार पेश किया इलेक्ट्रिक Mustang Cobra Jet Factory Drag Racer, 8 सेकंड में पकड़ लेती है 241 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार

25 अप्रैल 2020

Xiaomi Youpin HIMO Z16 Electric Cycle
Auto News

Xiaomi की इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल, फोल्ड कर कहीं भी ले जाएं, 25 किमी टॉप स्पीड, जानें खासियतें

24 अप्रैल 2020

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Astrology Services

देवी बगलामुखी जयंती पर अनुष्ठान से होगा शत्रुओं का नाश व मिलेगी कर्ज व प्रॉपर्टी संबंधित परेशानियों से मुक्ति :- 1 मई 2020
Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear
Auto News

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 भारत में हुई लॉन्च, इस कम्यूटर बाइक की कीमत बढ़ी, जानें डीटेल्स

24 अप्रैल 2020

maruti Suzuzki Alto K10
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki ने अपनी लोकप्रिय कार Alto K10 को किया बंद, जानिए क्या है वजह

23 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

कौन सी है सबसे अच्छी फैमिली कार, जानें फीचर्स और डीटेल्स, कीमत है 5 लाख से कम

23 अप्रैल 2020

Toyota Yaris Cross
Automobiles

Toyota Yaris : जानिए क्या है कंपनी की इस सबसे छोटी हाइब्रिड SUV की खासियत 

23 अप्रैल 2020

टाटा मोटर्स
Auto News

Tata ला रही है नई सेडान कार, Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze को देगी टक्कर

23 अप्रैल 2020

Toyota RAV4
Automobiles

Toyota ला रही है ये शानदार कॉम्पैक्ट SUV, MG Hector और Kia Seltos को टक्कर

23 अप्रैल 2020

Renault Triber Price Hike
Auto News

Renault Triber BS6 की कीमत फिर बढ़ी, जानें इस 7-सीटर एमपीवी का नया दाम और खासियतें

23 अप्रैल 2020

Skoda Vision IN concept
Auto News

भारत आ रही है Skoda Vision IN SUV, Kliq नाम से हुई ट्रेडमार्क, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Kia Seltos को देगी टक्कर

22 अप्रैल 2020

Maruti Suzuki 800
Auto News

2021 में आएगा लीजेंड Maruti 800 का इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार, दिखेगी कुछ ऐसी

22 अप्रैल 2020

Worst Cars
Automobiles

जनाब, कारें भी होती हैं बदनसीब! तरस गईं ये गाड़ियां ग्राहकों का दुलार पाने के लिए

22 अप्रैल 2020

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6
Automobiles

Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 भारत में हुई लॉन्च, डीजल मॉडल हुआ बंद, जानें फीचर्स और हर वेरिएंट की कीमत

22 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

इन 5 हैचबैक कारों में कौन है सबसे बढ़िया, जानें कौन देती है सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज, कौन है सबसे सस्ती

21 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X - फोटो : Social Media
Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X - फोटो : Social Media
KTM 250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure - फोटो : Social Media
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited