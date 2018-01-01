Download App
Buying used car from other state india: Second hand car purchase guide
दूसरे राज्यों से पुरानी कार खरीदें या नहीं? जानिए फायदा होगा या नुकसान

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत, Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 12:08 PM IST
अक्सर लोग यह जानना चाहते हैं कि दूसरे राज्यों से अगर सेकेंड हैंड कार खरीदी जाए तो उसका डॉक्यूमेंट का क्या प्रोसेस होता है? इसके अलावा यह भी कहा जाता है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कार थोड़ी कम कीमत पर मिल जाती है। ऐसे में दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर से कार लेने का मन बनाते हैं। अगर आप भी किसी दूसरे राज्य से कार खरीदने जा रहे हैं तो कुछ बाते जानने आपके लिए बेहद जरूरी है।
