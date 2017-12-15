आने वाली है देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक सुपरबाइक, 3 सेकेंड में पकड़ेगी 100km/h की स्पीड
बेंगलुरु स्थित की एक दोपहिया वाहन स्टार्टअप कंपनी Emflux Motors देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक सुपरबाइक लाने जा रही है। इसकी लॉन्चिंग फरवरी में होने वाले 2018 ऑटो एक्सपो में हो सकती है। कंपनी Emflux Model 1 नाम की बाइक लॉन्च करेगी जो 600-650 सीसी सेगमेंट में मुकाबला करेगी। अगली स्लाइड में पढ़िए टॉप स्पीड-
