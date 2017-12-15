Download App
आपका शहर Close

आने वाली है देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक सुपरबाइक, 3 सेकेंड में पकड़ेगी 100km/h की स्पीड

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 11:07 AM IST
Emflux Motors will launch India first electric superbike at 2018 Auto Expo

बेंगलुरु स्थित की एक दोपहिया वाहन स्टार्टअप कंपनी Emflux Motors देश की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक सुपरबाइक लाने जा रही है। इसकी लॉन्चिंग फरवरी में होने वाले 2018 ऑटो एक्सपो में हो सकती है। कंपनी Emflux Model 1 नाम की बाइक लॉन्च करेगी जो 600-650 सीसी सेगमेंट में मुकाबला करेगी। अगली स्लाइड में पढ़िए टॉप स्पीड-

Comments

Browse By Tags

electric superbike emflux motors 2018 auto expo

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बजाज ने लॉन्च किया पल्सर सीरीज का नया एडिशन, किए हैं ये बदलाव

2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180, 220 Black Pack Edition Launched
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस नए फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुआ TVS का बेस्ट सेलिंग Jupiter, ये है कीमत

TVS launched updated Jupiter Scooter with new Colors and BS-4 Engine
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ना बैंक लोन ना EMI, सिर्फ 55 रुपये में खरीदें देश का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्कूटर

Buy Honda Activa 4G Scooter in Just 55 Rupees Daily
  • शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

मारुति Dzire और जीप Compass को पछाड़ ये बनी इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर

Hyundai Verna becomes Indian Car of the Year, Maruti Dzire and Jeep Compass left behind
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Maruti Swift से Suzuki Intruder तक, 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा सर्च की गईं ये कार और बाइक

Google India List of 2017: Top Trending Cars and Bikes
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

फोर्ड EcoSport से हुंडई Creta तक, ये हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली 5 किफायती SUV कार

5 Petrol Engine affordable SUV in India: Ford EcoSport to Hyundai Creta
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!