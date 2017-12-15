बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन लोगों ने अपनी हुंडई i20 को किया ऐसा मोडिफाई, दे दिया सुपरकार जैसा लुक
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:33 AM IST
भारत में कार को मोडिफाई करने का शौक रखने वाले लोगों के बीच हुंडई Elite i20s काफी पॉपुलर कार है। ढेर सारे फीचर्स और यूरोपियन लुक होने के कारण यह काफी पसंद की जाती है। आज हम आपको 5 ऐसी हुंडई एलीट i20s कार दिखाएंगे जिन्हें मोडिफाइ करके सुपरकार जैसा लुक दे दिया गया। ये सभी कार केरल की हैं।
