गाड़ी में हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट लगवाना आखिर क्यों है जरूरी? पढ़ें, आंखें खुल जाएंगी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2020 12:03 PM IST
इन दिनों आप हर जगह हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (HSRP) के बारे में पढ़ रहे होंगे या फिर सुन रहे होंगे। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि एचएसआरपी आखिर है क्या और इसे सरकार ने दिल्ली में क्यों अनिवार्य कर दिया है? अगर आपका जवाब नहीं है, तो हमारी यह खबर सिर्फ आपके लिए है। 

दरअसल दिल्ली में एक अप्रैल 2019 से पहले के सभी वाहनों के लिए हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (एचएसआरपी) और कलर कोड वाले स्टिकर लगाना अनिवार्य हो गया है। वाहन मालिकों को इसके लिए डेडलाइन भी दे दी गई है। इसके अलावा तय सीमा पर एचएसआरपी न लगवाने पर भारी जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया गया है। 

आज हम आपको हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट की खासियत, इसको लगवाने की आखिरी तारीख और न लगवाने पर चालान की राशि के बारे में भी बताएंगे। तो डालते हैं एक नजर।
auto news national high security number plate delhi automobile auto news in hindi
