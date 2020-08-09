कोरोना काल में बदल गई लोगों की पसंद, इन 10 मोटरसाइकिलों की देश में बढ़ी मांग

{"_id":"5f2febbc8ebc3e61e11f8a3b","slug":"who-are-the-10-best-selling-motorcycles-in-the-country-in-june-2020-as-compared-to-june-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u0907\u0928 10 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bike Manufacturing Plant
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f2febbc8ebc3e61e11f8a3b","slug":"who-are-the-10-best-selling-motorcycles-in-the-country-in-june-2020-as-compared-to-june-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u0907\u0928 10 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Splendor Plus
- फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
{"_id":"5f2febbc8ebc3e61e11f8a3b","slug":"who-are-the-10-best-selling-motorcycles-in-the-country-in-june-2020-as-compared-to-june-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u0907\u0928 10 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
- फोटो : Bajaj Auto
{"_id":"5f2febbc8ebc3e61e11f8a3b","slug":"who-are-the-10-best-selling-motorcycles-in-the-country-in-june-2020-as-compared-to-june-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u0907\u0928 10 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
- फोटो : TVS