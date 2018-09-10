शहर चुनें

ह्युंडई आई10 के दाम पर मिल रहीं हैं बीएमडबल्यू,मसिर्डीज जैसी लगजरी कारें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 10 Sep 2018 12:20 PM IST
अगर आप भी कोई नई कार खरीदने का प्लान कर रहें हैं। और बजट सिर्फ छोटी हैचबैक कार का है। तो परेशान होने  की जरूरत नहीं है। आप अपने हैचबैक कार के बजट में भी अब लग्जरी का आनन्द ले सकते है। अलग अलग जगह पर कार डीलर के पास ऐसी ढ़ेरो कार मौजूद हैं। जो आपको सोचने पर मजबूर कर सकती हैं। आइए आपको बताते है। कौन सी कार किस रेट पर मार्केट में मिल रही है।

मॉडल मर्सिडीज बेन्ज सी क्लास 200 के

मर्सिडीज बेन्ज का यह मॉडल 2008 का है। कार मात्र 55,000 किमी चली हुई है जिसमें 1.8 लीटर का पेट्रोल इंजन लगा है। इसके माइलेज की बात करें तो 7.9 kmpl का है। इस कार की कीमत मात्र 9 लाख रुपये रखी गई है।
