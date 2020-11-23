शहर चुनें
S-Presso पर Tata Motors की चुटकी का Maruti Suzuki ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 04:32 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (मारुति सुजुकी एस-प्रेसो) Global NCAP (ग्लोबल एनसीएपी) की सुरक्षा रेटिंग के लेटेस्ट क्रैश टेस्ट में एक भी स्टार हासिल करने में नाकाम रही। इस पर Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स) ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर मारुति सुजुकी पर चुटकी ली थी। अब मारुति सुजुकी ने टाटा मोटर्स को जवाब देते हुए ट्विटर पर एक संदेश लिखा है। 
