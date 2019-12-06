शहर चुनें

मारुति सुजुकी के इन चार मॉडल्स पर मिल रहा है जबरदस्त ऑफर, होगी एक लाख रुपये से ज्यादा तक की बचत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 03:05 PM IST
Nexa Showroom
1 of 5
Nexa Showroom - फोटो : सांकेतिक
कार की कीमतें बढ़ने से पहले आप मारुति सुजुकी (Maruti Suzuki) की कार खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो इसी महीने खरीद लें। नए साल पर कार की कीमतें बढ़ने वाली हैं। मारुति सुजुकी अपने चार मॉडल्स पर बंपर डिस्काउंट दे रही है। मारुति इस ऑफर का लाभ उन मॉडल्स पर दे रही है जिनकी बिक्री नेक्सा डीलरशिप (Nexa Dealership) के जरिये करती है।

इन सभी कारों पर एक्सचेंज ऑफर, कॉर्पोरेट बोनस और कंज्यूमर डिस्काउंट जैसे ऑफर मिल रहे हैं।इस बात का खास ख्याल रखें कि अलग-अलग डीलरों के यहां ऑफर में बदलाव हो सकता है। कार खरीदने से पहले शोरूम पर दिए जा रहे ऑफर्स के बारे में जानकारी जरूर लें। 

गौरतलब है कि नेक्सा डीलरशिप उन शोरूम को कहा जाता है जहां मारुति सुजुकी अपनी प्रीमियम कारों की बिक्री करती है। खास बात यह है कि इन ऑफर का लाभ सिर्फ दिसंबर के महीने तक उठाया जा सकेगा। आइए जानते हैं मारुति की इन कारों पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। 
maruti suzuki maruti suzuki cars maruti suzuki car discount car price hike maruti suzuki offers maruti nexa cars
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Nexa Showroom
Nexa Showroom - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti suzuki baleno
Maruti suzuki baleno
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2019
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2019
