Mahindra की कार खरीदने का सबसे अच्छा समय, मिल रहा है 4 लाख तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

{"_id":"5e04c2258ebc3e87ca32f261","slug":"mahindra-car-discounts-december-2019-mahindra-car-offers-in-december-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Mahindra \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 4 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Bolero
- फोटो : Social