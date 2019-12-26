शहर चुनें

Mahindra की कार खरीदने का सबसे अच्छा समय, मिल रहा है 4 लाख तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 07:52 PM IST
Mahindra SUV India
Mahindra SUV India
साल 2019 के बीतने में महज कुछ दिन बचे हैं और कारों पर भारी छूट मिल रही है। Mahindra and Mahindra Limited इस महीने अपनी कारों के कई मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट दे रही है। कंपनी दिसंबर में सबसे ज्यादा 4 लाख रुपये तक का शानदार डिस्काउंट दे रही है। अगर आप महिंद्रा की कोई गाड़ी खरीदने का मन बना रहे हैं, तो यह सबसे अच्छा समय साबित हो सकता है। बस जो गाड़ी आप पसंद कर रहे हैं वो मॉडल डीलर के पास उपलब्ध होना चाहिए। ध्यान देनेवाली बात यह है कि इस ऑफर के तहत सिर्फ 31 दिसंबर तक ही डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। महिंद्रा की किस मॉडल की कार पर कितना डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है यहां जानिए। 
Mahindra SUV India
mahindra marazzo
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Alturas G4
