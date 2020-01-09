शहर चुनें

Auto Expo 2020 में पेश होगी नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन Hyundai Creta, जानें डीटेल्स, मार्च में होगी लॉन्च

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 03:12 PM IST
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
1 of 5
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
Hyundai Motor India (ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया) अपनी लोकप्रिय SUV Creta का नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन वर्जन इसी साल भारत में लॉन्च करने वाली है। जब से यह खबर आई तब से ग्राहकों को इसका बेसब्री से इंतजार है। एक रिपोर्ट में Hyundai की नई Creta के ग्लोबल लॉन्चिंग की तारीख का खुलासा किया गया है। रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि कंपनी अपनी नई Hyundai Creta को Auto Expo 2020 में 6 फरवरी को दुनिया के सामने पेश करेगी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस SUV को कंपनी मार्च के महीनेे में बाजार में उतारेगी। 
hyundai creta 2020 hyundai creta auto expo 2020 hyundai motor india
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
2020 Hyundai Creta new look
hyundai Creta ix25
hyundai Creta ix25
2020 hyundai creta
2020 hyundai creta - फोटो : सांकेतिक फोटो
Hyundai Creta iX25 Rear Profile
Hyundai Creta iX25 Rear Profile
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
