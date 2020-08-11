शहर चुनें
Hyundai Creta को मिला भारतीय ग्राहकों का बंपर साथ, 5 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा किया पार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 12:56 PM IST
Hyundai Creta
1 of 5
Hyundai Creta
ह्यूंदै मोटर इंडिया लिमिटेड (Hyundai Motor India Ltd - HMIL) की लोकप्रिय एसयूवी ह्यूंदै क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) ने एक नया मील का पत्थर हासिल कर लिया है। Hyundai Creta ने भारत में 5 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। इसकी लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए कंपनी ने इसके 2020 वर्जन को इसी साल मार्च 2020 में लॉन्च किया। घरेलू बाजार में नई Hyundai Creta को भी ग्राहकों का बेहतरीन साथ मिल रहा है, जहां अब तक इसे 65,000 बुकिंग मिल चुकी है। कंपनी ने Creta को साल 2015 में भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च किया था, जिसे ग्राहकों का शानदार साथ मिला। यही कारण है कि अब इस एसयूवी ने 5 लाख बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है।
