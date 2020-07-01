शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Honda Livo BS6 to Honda Grazia 125 BS6 to Hero Xtreme 160R here are three latest motorcycles and scooters

7 दिनों के अंदर भारत में लॉन्च हुए ये 3 नए बाइक्स और स्कूटर्स, आपके बजट में कौन है बेस्ट?

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 04:55 PM IST
Bikes and Scooters
1 of 4
Bikes and Scooters - फोटो : Amar Ujala
अगर आप BS-6 इंजन वाली नई बाइक या स्कूटर खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके बड़े काम आ सकती है। आज हम आपको उन बाइक्स और स्कूटर के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो पिछले सात दिनों में भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च हुई हैं। इनमें कई नए फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। एक खास बात तो यह भी है कि ये वाहन लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद लॉन्च हुए हैं। ऐसे में हम आपको इन वाहनों की कीमत, इंजन और परफॉर्मेंस के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं ताकी, आप अपनी पसंद की बाइक या स्कूटर को अपने बजट में खुद चुन सकें। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,
honda livo bs6 honda grazia 125 bs6 hero xtreme 160r
Bikes and Scooters
Bikes and Scooters - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Honda Livo BS6
Honda Livo BS6 - फोटो : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter
Honda Grazia 125 BS6
Honda Grazia 125 BS6 - फोटो : Honda
Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R - फोटो : Hero MotoCorp
