हिंदी दिवस 2020: नई महिंद्रा थार एसयूवी से लेकर सुपरकार अवंती तक, ये हैं हिंदी नाम वाली मशहूर गाड़ियां

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 01:25 AM IST
Mahindra Thar 2020
1 of 16
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
हिंदी दिवस हर वर्ष 14 सितंबर को मनाया जाता है। बीते दशकों को दौरान हिंदी का बाजार काफी बड़ा हुआ है। विज्ञापन हो या जनसंचार का कोई भी माध्यम हिंदा का प्रभाव हर जगह दिखाई देता है। भारतीय लोगों की चेतना में हिंदी भाषा का स्थान विशिष्ट है। यहां हम आपको बता रहे हैं ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में हिंदी भाषा का इस्तेमाल कैसे हुआ है। ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में ऐसे कई वाहन पेश किए जाते रहे हैं जिनका नाम हिंदी में है। अगर आप बाइक्स और कार के दिवाने हैं तो जाहिर है आपके दिमाग में अलग-अलग कंपनियों के मॉडल्स की लंबी सूची होगी। लेकिन इस सूची में शायद ही ऐसे नाम निकलें जो हिन्दी में हों। यहां हम आपको ऐसे ही कुछ मशहूर मॉडल्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। 
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Thar 2020
Mahindra Thar 2020 - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra CJ3A
Mahindra CJ3A - फोटो : Instagram/ @pangare_jeep
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020 in Snow
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020 in Snow - फोटो : royal enfield
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020
Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020 - फोटो : royal enfield
DC Avanti
DC Avanti - फोटो : Team-BHP (For Reference Only)
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Vikrant
Bajaj Vikrant - फोटो : For Reference Only
Vijay Super Scooter
Vijay Super Scooter - फोटो : For Reference Only
Tata Yodha Pickup
Tata Yodha Pickup - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Yodha Pickup
Tata Yodha Pickup - फोटो : Tata Motors
Mahindra Jeeto
Mahindra Jeeto - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Jeeto
Mahindra Jeeto - फोटो : Mahindra
Kinetic Safar Shakti
Kinetic Safar Shakti - फोटो : Kinetic
Kinetic Safar Shakti
Kinetic Safar Shakti - फोटो : Kinetic
