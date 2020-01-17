शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Hero Splendor hero hf deluxe Honda Activa Bajaj Pulsar TVS top 10 best selling bikes in india 2019

Honda Activa को पछाड़ Hero Splendor बनी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली बाइक, ये हैं Top 10 Best Selling Bike

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 07:44 PM IST
Hero Splendor Plus
1 of 8
Hero Splendor Plus - फोटो : Social
बीते साल 2019 के दिसंबर महीने में स्टॉक क्लीयरेंस और ईयर एंड ऑफर्स के बावजूद ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर की बिक्री उठ नहीं सकी। वाहन उद्योग पर छाया मंदी का असर दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री पर भी दिखा। लेकिन भारतीय ऑटो सेक्टर में छाई सुस्ती के चलते पहले की तुलना में दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री कम होते हुए भी ठीक ठाक मानी जा सकती है। दिसंबर के महीने में दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री के मामले में Hero MotoCorp (हीरो मोटोकॉर्प) अन्य मोटरसाइकिल निर्माता कंपनियों से बहुत आगे रही। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
royal enfield bajaj auto tvs motors automobile news auto sector slowdown
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

maruti show room
Automobiles

जनवरी 2020 में Maruti की कारों पर है जबरदस्त छूट, Brezza और Ertiga पर है खास ऑफर!

8 जनवरी 2020

Royal Enfield classic 350
Auto News

2019 में मोटरसाइकिल बिक्री भी मंदी की चपेट में, टीवीएस, बजाज, रॉयल एनफील्ड की दिसंबर में बिक्री घटी

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Maruti Swift BS6 Engine
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki और Mahindra ने ऑटो सेक्टर में जगाई उम्मीद, दिसंबर में बढ़ी घरेलू बिक्री

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

मारुति सुजुकी की इस कार ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, बनी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार

24 दिसंबर 2019

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
mitsubishi outlander
Auto News

2019 की सबसे बड़ी छूट, Mitsubishi ने इस SUV कार के दाम 5 लाख से ज्यादा घटाए

18 दिसंबर 2019

suzuki vitara brezza
Auto News

जमकर बिक रही हैं Maruti Suzuki की इस फीचर वाली कारें, बनाया रिकॉर्ड

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

NHAI MISSED CALL 8884333331
Auto News

Fastag: अब टोल प्लाजा पर नहीं मिलेगी 24 घंटे में वापसी पर मिलने वाली छूट, ये है शर्त

17 जनवरी 2020

hyundai kona electric
Auto News

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV ने रचा इतिहास, इस उपलब्धि के लिए गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में हुई शामिल

17 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Auto News

Electric Vehicles पर केंद्र ने अपनी खुद की नीति का नहीं किया पालन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस

17 जनवरी 2020

Tata Nexon EV
Automobiles

स्मार्टफोन से चला सकेंगे Tata Nexon EV का AC, चोरी होने से बचाएगी यह तकनीक

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
National Road Safety Week 2020
Auto News

National Road Safety Week को लेकर Toyota का जागरूकता अभियान, जान है तो जहान है

17 जनवरी 2020

Hyundai Uber Air Taxi
Auto News

Hyundai बना रही है Flying Car, Uber चलाएगी Electric Air taxi, सड़कों पर कम होगा ट्रैफिक

17 जनवरी 2020

Toyota Fortuner
Auto News

Toyota भारत ला रहा है Fortuner Facelift 2020 मॉडल, थाईलैंड में पहली बार टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी SUV

17 जनवरी 2020

Audi Q8
Automobiles

Virat Kohli ने सबसे पहले खरीदी करोड़ों की Audi Q8 कार, 6.0 सेकंड में पकड़ती है 100 की रफ्तार

17 जनवरी 2020

MG Motor Electric SUV ZS EV
Auto News

अपनी पहली कार MG Hector से छा जाने वाली MG Motor लॉन्च कर रही है पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV MG ZS EV

16 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Automobiles

Auto Expo में Maruti लाएगी WagonR का नया अवतार, मिलेंगे Seltos और Harrier वाले फीचर!

16 जनवरी 2020

Honda Activa 6G
Automobiles

Honda Activa 6G होंडा ने भारत में लॉन्च किया अपने लोकप्रिय स्कूटर का नया मॉडल, जानें डीटेल्स और कीमत

16 जनवरी 2020

Honda Plant Factory
Auto News

Honda Motorcycle को नहीं है नजदीकी भविष्य में ऑटो सेक्टर में सुधार की उम्मीद, जीएसटी से तय होगी राहत

16 जनवरी 2020

FasTag
Auto News

Fastag: इन 5 राज्यों के 65 टोल प्लाजा पर 30 दिनों के लिए दी गई नियमों में ढील

16 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno
Automobiles

जानें Tata Altroz क्या वाकई Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 और Honda Jazz से बेहतर है?

16 जनवरी 2020

Renault Duster 2019
Auto News

Renault ने Duster के इन वेरिएंट्स के दाम 1.5 लाख तक कम किए, सिर्फ 31 जनवरी तक ऑफर

16 जनवरी 2020

फास्टैग
Auto News

NHAI ने एक दिन में 86.2 करोड़ टोल वसूल बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, सिर्फ Fastag से जमा हुए इतने करोड़

15 जनवरी 2020

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus - फोटो : Social
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus - फोटो : Social
Hero HF Deluxe BS6
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G - फोटो : social media
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon - फोटो : Social
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
2019 Bajaj Platina H Gear
2019 Bajaj Platina H Gear - फोटो : Youtube
Hero Splendor
Hero Splendor
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: भाजपा ने जारी की 57 उम्मीदवारों की सूची

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने 57 उम्मीदवारों की सूची शुक्रवार को जारी कर दी गई है। इस दौरान मनोज तिवारी ने दावा किया की दिल्ली में भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।

17 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

कैसा ताकतवर बन गया छोटा सा देश इजराइल?

17 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:53

'जय मम्मी दी' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में सनी सिंह, सोनाली सहगल और पूनम ढिल्लन समते कई स्टार्स

17 जनवरी 2020

डॉन 2:11

करीम लाला को देखकर दाऊद इब्राहिम बना डॉन इसलिए नहीं की करीम की हत्या

17 जनवरी 2020

स्मृति ईरानी 2:37

निर्भया केस: स्मृति ईरानी का ‘आप’ पर निशाना, कहा- नाबालिग को सिलाई मशीन और 10 हजार क्यों दिए थे?

17 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited