कार में गलती से फंस गया है बच्चा तो तुरंत करें ये 5 काम, वरना हो सकती है बड़ी अनहोनी

{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Car Rear Mirror
- फोटो : Unsplash
{"_id":"5fb3928a8ebc3e9b8268ca8f","slug":"here-are-five-ways-to-save-a-child-accidentally-trapped-in-a-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
सांकेतिक
- फोटो : Unsplash