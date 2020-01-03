शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   ev charging infrastructure india Govt to build 2636 charging stations in 62 cities across country

Electric गाड़ियों के मालिक नहीं होंगे परेशान, देश के 62 शहरों में 2,636 चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाएगी सरकार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 09:05 PM IST
Electric car charging
1 of 5
Electric car charging - फोटो : Social
FAME India Scheme (फेम इंडिया योजना) के तहत केंद्र सरकार ने 24 राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के 62 शहरों में Electric Vehicles (इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों) के लिये 2,636 चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाने की मंजूरी दे दी है। केंद्रीय मंत्री Prakash Javdekar (प्रकाश जावड़ेकर) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि इससे उपभोक्ताओं के बीच इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन अपनाने की धारणा मजबूत होगी तथा बुनियादी संरचना के अभाव के कारण हिचक रही कंपनियां नये मॉडल उतारने को प्रोत्साहित होंगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब वीकेंड पर भी करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रु में , एडमिशन के लिए अभी क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
ev charging electric vehicles electric vehicle charging station ev charging infrastructure
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Hyundai Creta
Auto News

Hyundai Creta पर डिस्काउंट का आखिरी मौका, 1 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

3 जनवरी 2020

ऑडी
Auto News

जनवरी 2020 में लॉन्च हो रही हैं ये 12 नई गाड़ियां- इनमें से 3 इलेक्ट्रिक, 4 बिल्कुल नए मॉडल

3 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
nissan leaf electric car
Auto News

नए साल 2020 में लॉन्च होंगी ये 7 Electric कारें, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

2 जनवरी 2020

Hero Dash electric scooter
Auto News

FAME-2 योजना से निराश Hero Electric ने 700 करोड़ रुपये के निवेश को एक साल के लिए टाला

1 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
best electric scooters and electric bikes
Automobiles

Year Ender 2019: इस साल इन टॉप इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक्स और स्कूटर्स की हुई एंट्री, 160 किमी तक है रेंज!

31 दिसंबर 2019

Electric car charging
Auto News

अब Electric गाड़ियों को लेकर नहीं सताएगी यह चिंता, देशभर में EESL लगाएगा चार्जिंग स्टेशन

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hyundai Aura Front
Auto News

Hyundai की Compact Sedan कार Aura की बुकिंग शुरू, 21 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च, जानें शानदार फीचर्स

3 जनवरी 2020

Honda Activa
Auto News

लॉन्च होने से पहले Honda Activa 6G के डीटेल्स लीक, जानें कैसा होगा यह न्यू जेनरेशन स्कूटर

3 जनवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Great Wall Motors H6 SUV
Automobiles

Auto Expo में चीनी कंपनी ला रही है दुनिया की सबसे सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, पेश करेगी चार SUV!

3 जनवरी 2020

Maria Sharapova Porsche
Automobiles

फिल्मी सेलिब्रिटीज से कम नहीं हैं Rafael Nadal समेत ये टॉप टेनिस स्टार्स, चलाते हैं करोड़ों की कार!

3 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Tata H2X
Auto News

Tata Motors पेश करेगी नई एंट्री लेवल हैचबैक कार, Maruti WagonR को देगी टक्कर

3 जनवरी 2020

Lazareth LMV 496
Automobiles

ये है उड़ने वाली मोटरसाइकिल, रिमोट से होती है कंट्रोल, कीमत Bentley Bentayga से भी ज्यादा!

3 जनवरी 2020

Royal Enfield classic 350
Auto News

2019 में मोटरसाइकिल बिक्री भी मंदी की चपेट में, टीवीएस, बजाज, रॉयल एनफील्ड की दिसंबर में बिक्री घटी

2 जनवरी 2020

Renault
Auto News

MPV Triber की कामयाबी के बाद Renault ला रही है Sub-Compact SUV कार Kiger, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

2 जनवरी 2020

Hardik Pandya with Natasa Stankovic
Automobiles

प्यार ही नहीं कारों के मामले में भी लकी हैं हार्दिक पांड्या, चलाते हैं विराट कोहली से भी महंगी कार!

2 जनवरी 2020

Honda Activa
Auto News

Honda लॉन्च कर रही है Activa 6G, अब तक का सबसे स्मार्ट स्कूटर, स्मार्टफोन से होगा कनेक्ट

2 जनवरी 2020

Great Wall Motors Haval H6 SUV
Automobiles

साल 2020 को और ‘जोशीला’ बनाएंगी ये 10 SUV, ऑटो एक्सपो से होगी शुरुआत

2 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Swift BS6 Engine
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki और Mahindra ने ऑटो सेक्टर में जगाई उम्मीद, दिसंबर में बढ़ी घरेलू बिक्री

2 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

जनवरी में लॉन्च हो रही है Tata Altroz, जानिए इसके 5 फीचर्स जो Baleno, Hyundai i20 से भी हैं जबरदस्त

1 जनवरी 2020

Audi Perfomance Racing Car
Automobiles

2020 में सड़कों पर धूम मचाने आ रही हैं ये टर्बो इंजन वाली कारें, कीमत 10 लाख रुपये से कम

1 जनवरी 2020

2020 Upcoming SUV Launch in India
Automobiles

2020 में फर्राटा भरेंगी ये पांच SUV, इनके आगे नहीं टिक पाएंगी Kia Seltos और MG Hector!

1 जनवरी 2020

Hero HF Deluxe BS6
Auto News

Hero Motocorp ने लॉन्च की BS6 Hero HF Deluxe बाइक, मिलेगा 9 फीसदी ज्यादा माइलेज, कीमत बहुत कम

31 दिसंबर 2019

Electric car charging
Electric car charging - फोटो : Social
Electric car charging
Electric car charging - फोटो : Google
electric car (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
electric car (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
electric car charging stations (सांकेतिक)
electric car charging stations (सांकेतिक)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सुलेमानी की हत्या के बाद ईरान में प्रदर्शन, इस्माइल कनी बने नए कमांडर

इराक की राजधानी बगदाद में अमेरिकी हवाई हमले में ईरानी जनरल कासिम सुलेमानी की मौत के बाद हजारों लोगों ने अमेरिकी हवाई हमले का विरोध किया।

3 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

कौन है ऋषभ पंत की गर्लफ्रैंड, जिसकी तस्वीर हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

3 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:54

पृथ्वी पर मंगल ग्रह के करने हैं दर्शन तो यहां आइए, एक जगह तो दस लाख साल से नहीं हुई बारिश

3 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह 1:22

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने पाकिस्तानी शरणार्थियों से की मुलाकात,विपक्षियों पर साधा निशाना

3 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली 2:18

पीरागढ़ी आग हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले फायरमैन के परिजनों से मिले सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल

3 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited