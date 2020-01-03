Electric गाड़ियों के मालिक नहीं होंगे परेशान, देश के 62 शहरों में 2,636 चार्जिंग स्टेशन लगाएगी सरकार

{"_id":"5e0f5f368ebc3e87b57f4ab2","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-govt-to-build-2636-charging-stations-in-62-cities-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 62 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2,636 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Electric car charging
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5e0f5f368ebc3e87b57f4ab2","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-govt-to-build-2636-charging-stations-in-62-cities-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 62 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2,636 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Electric car charging
- फोटो : Google
{"_id":"5e0f5f368ebc3e87b57f4ab2","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-govt-to-build-2636-charging-stations-in-62-cities-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 62 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2,636 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
electric car (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
{"_id":"5e0f5f368ebc3e87b57f4ab2","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-govt-to-build-2636-charging-stations-in-62-cities-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 62 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2,636 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Electric Vehicle Charging Station
{"_id":"5e0f5f368ebc3e87b57f4ab2","slug":"ev-charging-infrastructure-india-govt-to-build-2636-charging-stations-in-62-cities-across-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Electric \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 62 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 2,636 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
electric car charging stations (सांकेतिक)