अब तक जारी हुए 1.10 करोड़ फास्टैग, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर ईटीसी से वसूला जा रहा टोल टैक्स

{"_id":"5e01fdb58ebc3e879a409537","slug":"1-10-crore-fastags-issued-national-highways-toll-plazas-collecting-toll-tax-through-rfid-tags","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f 1.10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u091f\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u094b\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
FasTag
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e01fdb58ebc3e879a409537","slug":"1-10-crore-fastags-issued-national-highways-toll-plazas-collecting-toll-tax-through-rfid-tags","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f 1.10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u091f\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u094b\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Fastag Banks
- फोटो : For Refernce Only
{"_id":"5e01fdb58ebc3e879a409537","slug":"1-10-crore-fastags-issued-national-highways-toll-plazas-collecting-toll-tax-through-rfid-tags","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f 1.10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u091f\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u094b\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Fastag RFID CHIP
- फोटो : AmarUjala
{"_id":"5e01fdb58ebc3e879a409537","slug":"1-10-crore-fastags-issued-national-highways-toll-plazas-collecting-toll-tax-through-rfid-tags","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f 1.10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0908\u091f\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u094b\u0932 \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
फास्टैग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला