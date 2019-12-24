शहर चुनें

1.10 crore fastags issued national highways toll plazas collecting toll tax through RFID tags

अब तक जारी हुए 1.10 करोड़ फास्टैग, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर ईटीसी से वसूला जा रहा टोल टैक्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 05:29 PM IST
FasTag
1 of 6
FasTag - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
देशभर के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों (एनएच) पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन (ईटीसी) लागू होने का असर है कि अब तक 1.10 करोड़ FASTag (फास्टैग) जारी किए जा चुके हैं। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण (NHAI) ने बिना रुकावट के यातायात संचालन के लिए 15 दिसंबर से देश भर में अपने 523 टोल प्लाजा पर RFID (रेडियो फ्रीक्वेंसी आइडेंटिफिकेशन), आरएफआईडी आधारित फास्टैग के जरिए इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन शुरू किया। 

फास्टैग एक प्रीपेड टैग है, जो वाहन की विंडस्क्रीन पर चिपका होता है। इससे टोल टैक्स खुद-ब-खुद कट जाता है और गाड़ी को टोल प्लाजा पर नकद लेनदेन के लिए नहीं रोका जाता है।

एनएचएआई के एक अधिकारी ने पीटीआई से कहा, "लगभग 1.10 करोड़ फास्टैग PoS (बिक्री के कई बिंदुओं) के माध्यम से जारी किए गए हैं। राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण की जानकारी के मुताबिक रोजाना लगभग 1.5 से 2 लाख फास्टैग की बिक्री हो रही है, जिससे साफ पता चलता है कि इस डिजिटल प्रणाली को बढ़िया तरीके से अपनाया जा रहा है।" 

अधिकारी ने बताया कि इसका नतीजा है कि रोजाना इलेक्ट्रॉनिक टोल कलेक्शन ने लगभग 46 करोड़ रुपये का आंकड़ा छू लिया है। 

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर वाहनों पर टोल नाके पर लगने वाली लंबी कतारों से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए फास्टैग सिस्टम लागू किया गया है। फिलहाल टोल प्लाजा पर 100 फीसदी के बजाय 75 फीसदी टोल लेन पर ही ईटीसी के जरिये फास्टैग से शुल्क काटा जाएगा। बाकी 25 फीसदी लेन पर वाहन मैनुअल तरीके से टोल चुकाकर यात्रा कर पाएंगे। इससे पहले टोल नाके पर सिर्फ एक नगदी लेन रखने और उससे गुजरने पर दोगुनी टैक्स वसूलने की बात थी। हालांकि बिना टैग वाली गाड़ी अगर फास्टैग लेन में आती है तो उन्हें दोगुना भुगतान करना पड़ेगा। 

अब तक नहीं खरीदा तो ऐसे खरीदें फास्टैग :
nhai toll tax rfid tag fastags fastag complaints fastag national highway toll plaza
FasTag
FasTag - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
Fastag Banks
Fastag Banks - फोटो : For Refernce Only
fastag
fastag
Fastag RFID CHIP
Fastag RFID CHIP - फोटो : AmarUjala
फास्टैग
फास्टैग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
