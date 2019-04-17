शहर चुनें

शंघाई मोटर शो में पेश हुई 2.27 करोड़ की इलेक्ट्रिक कार, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 320 किलोमीटर चलेगी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 05:54 PM IST
toyota car
toyota car
चीन का सबसे बड़ा ऑटो शो 'शंघाई मोटर शो' 16 अप्रैल से शुरू हो चुका है और यह 25 अप्रैल तक चलेगा। इसे आम पब्लिक के लिए 18 से 25 अप्रैल तक खोला जायेगा। इस बार इस मोटर शो में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों पर ज्यादा ज़ोर दिया गया है। साथ ही, पेट्रोल-डीजल से चलने वाली गाड़ियों की प्रदर्शनी भी देखने लायक है। 





 
