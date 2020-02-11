शहर चुनें

Sun transit on 13 Feb will favor for theses for zodiac signs

13 फरवरी को सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन इन राशि वालों को देगा मान-सम्मान

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 02:16 PM IST
सूर्य ग्रह का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
1 of 5
सूर्य ग्रह का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
सूर्य का कुंभ राशि में गोचर 13 फरवरी को हो रहा है। इस राशि में सूर्य 14 मार्च तक स्थित रहेगा। इसके बाद यह मीन राशि में जाएगा। सूर्य के इस गोचर से चार राशि के जातकों को अपने सामाजिक जीवन में मान-सम्मान एवं प्रतिष्ठा आदि प्राप्त होगी। ये चार राशियां इस प्रकार हैं..
सूर्य का कुंभ राशि सूर्य गोचर 2020 sun transit 2020 sun in aquarius कुंभ राशि में सूर्य ग्रहण का प्रभाव कुंभ राशि में सूर्य का प्रवेश
जन्म कुंडली

सूर्य ग्रह का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
