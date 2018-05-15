बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शनि जयंती आज, बन रहा सर्वार्थसिद्घि योग, महज इस एक उपाय से बन जाएगा काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 10:16 AM IST
स्कंद पुराण के अनुसार शनि का जन्म अमावस्या को हुआ था और आज यानी 15 मई को शनि जयंती मनाई जा रही है। आज बस एक उपाय करने से आप शनिदेव की कृपा प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
