बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
21 जुलाई 2018 दैनिक राशिफल: इन 7 राशि वालों की किस्मत रहेगी मेहरबान, मिल सकती है कोई खुशखबरी
ज्योतिष डेस्क,अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 05:26 PM IST
जानिए शनिवार 21 जुलाई 2018 सभी राशियों का राशिफल..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"5b51cb614f1c1b35748b5ea5","slug":"21-july-2018-rashifal-daily-horoscope-20th-day-of-july-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"21 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 2018 \u0926\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932: \u0907\u0928 7 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.