Rajasthan: 6 people killed and 4 injured in collision between a car and a truck

राजस्थान : कार और ट्रक की भीषण टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 09:44 AM IST
Rajasthan: 6 people killed and 4 injured in collision between a car and a truck
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में एक भयानक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। रिडी गांव के पास बीकानेर-डुंगरगढ़ मार्ग पर एक कार और ट्रक आपस में टकरा गए। इस भीषण टक्कर में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 4 लोग घायल हो गए। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि कार बुरी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि चार लोग घायल हो गए। 
road accident 6 people killed 4 injured car-truck accident छह लोगों की मौत
