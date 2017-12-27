बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो सगी बहनों ने पेड़ पर लगाई फांसी, दो टहनियों पर चुन्नी से लटके थे शव
{"_id":"5a437bda4f1c1b5c248b4e1d","slug":"two-sisters-committed-suicide-on-tree","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"दो सगी बहनों ने पेड़ पर लगाई फांसी, दो टहनियों पर चुन्नी से लटके थे शव","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"क्राइम ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:24 PM IST
नोएडा के सेक्टर-49 स्थित बरौला गांव में मंगलवार सुबह दो सगी बहनों के शव पेड़ से लटके मिले। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक लक्ष्मी (18) और निशा (13) ने फंदे से लटकर खुदकुशी की है। दोनों बहनों के शरीर पर चोट के कोई निशान नहीं मिले हैं।
पुलिस के मुताबिक दोनों लड़कियों के पिता भूषण बुलंदशहर स्थित कल्याणपुर के रहने वाले हैं और सेक्टर-50 के नियो अस्पताल में सफाईकर्मी हैं। भूषण ने देर रात थाना सेक्टर-49 में अपने रिश्तेदार रवि, उसके भाई रोहित और उनके पिता ऋषि के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कराया है।
एसएसपी लव कुमार ने बताया कि घर के पीछे अहाते में पेड़ की लगभग 10-12 फुट ऊंची दो टहनियों पर चुन्नी से शव लटके मिले थे। जमीन से दोनों शवों की ऊंचाई लगभग दो फुट थी। हालांकि मौके पर कोई टेबल या कुर्सी आदि नहीं थी। भूषण बरौला गांव में ही प्रकाश चंद के यहां किराए पर रहते हैं।
भूषण ने पुलिस को बताया कि दस दिन पहले लक्ष्मी रिश्ते के भाई रवि के साथ मुंबई चली गई थी। हालांकि बाद में वह घर लौट आई। इसके बाद उसने उसे डांटा था। भूषण ने बताया कि वह और उनकी पत्नी कमरे में सो रहे थे। दोनों बहनें कमरे में बाहर से कुंडी लगाकर अहाते में चली गईं और पेड़ से लटकर खुदकुशी कर ली। एसएसपी ने अब परिवार वालों और आरोपियों से पूछताछ करने की बात कही है।
