दो सगी बहनों ने पेड़ पर लगाई फांसी, दो टहनियों पर चुन्नी से लटके थे शव

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:24 PM IST
Two sisters committed suicide on tree
नोएडा के सेक्टर-49 स्थित बरौला गांव में मंगलवार सुबह दो सगी बहनों के शव पेड़ से लटके मिले। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक लक्ष्मी (18) और निशा (13) ने फंदे से लटकर खुदकुशी की है। दोनों बहनों के शरीर पर चोट के कोई निशान नहीं मिले हैं।
पुलिस के मुताबिक दोनों लड़कियों के पिता भूषण बुलंदशहर स्थित कल्याणपुर के रहने वाले हैं और सेक्टर-50 के नियो अस्पताल में सफाईकर्मी हैं। भूषण ने देर रात थाना सेक्टर-49 में अपने रिश्तेदार रवि, उसके भाई रोहित और उनके पिता ऋषि के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज कराया है।
