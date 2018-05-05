शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Crime ›   three years old girl raped by man in Maharashtra bhosari

महाराष्ट्र: 3 साल की मासूम से रेप, आरोपी ने मुंह न खोलने की दी धमकी

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 10:39 AM IST
three years old girl raped by man in Maharashtra bhosari
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के भोसारी में तीन साल की मासूम के रेप किया गया है। इस आरोप में 20 साल के शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसने मामले को दबाने की कोशिश में पीड़ित परिवार को धमकाने की कोशिश भी की। आरोपी ने पीड़ित परिवार से कहा कि अगर वे पुलिस तक शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे तो वह सभी को जान से मार देगा।
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक पुलिस का कहना है आरोपी को धर दबोच लिया गया है और तीन दिन की पुलिस कस्टडी में भेज दिया गया है। मामले की गंभीरता से जांच की जा रही है।



 
rape minor harrashment sexual abuse

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Spotlight

Kareena Sonam
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों सोनम कपूर की शादी की तैयारियों से करीना ने बना ली दूरी, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

5 मई 2018

Karan Johar and Rajkumar
Bollywood

बिग बी की '102 नॉट आउट' के सामने धराशायी हुई राजकुमार राव की 'ओमर्टा', जानें पहले दिन का कलेक्शन

5 मई 2018

वरुण धवन
Bollywood

शादी से 4 दिन पहले मंगेतर आनंद के साथ क्लिनिक पहुंची सोनम कपूर, संगीत की तैयारी के वीडियो हुए LEAK

5 मई 2018

amitabh
Bollywood

फॉलोअर्स की संख्या ना बढ़ने से परेशान हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, बोले 'अरे यार अब तो हमारे नंबर बढ़ा दो'

5 मई 2018

flirting
Relationship

फ्लर्ट करते वक्त भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वर्ना बनते-बनते बिगड़ जाएगी बात

5 मई 2018

Naagin 3
Television

नागिन-3 प्रोमो: रजत टोकस की एक 'आह' पर फिदा हुए फैन्स, वीडियो देख एकता कपूर को लगा दी फटकार

5 मई 2018

train design school
Weird Stories

यहां ट्रेन के डिब्बों में लगती है स्कूल के बच्चों की क्लास, हकीकत जानने के बाद पक्का चौंक जाएंगे आपयहां ट्रेन के डिब्बों में लगती है स्कूल के बच्चों की क्लास, हकीकत जानकर पक्का चौंक जाएंगे आपयहां ट्रेन के डिब्बों में लगती है स्कूल के बच्चों की क्लास, हकीकत जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आपयहां ट्रेन के डिब्बों में लगती है स्कूल के बच्चों की क्लास, हकीकत जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे आप

5 मई 2018

Rajkumar Rao
Bollywood

'ओमर्टा' में राजकुमार राव निभा रहे इस आतंकी का रोल, 'पत्रकार का गला काटने पर सुनाई गई फांसी की सजा'

5 मई 2018

नरगिस फाखरी
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी की भाभी बनने वाली थी ये एक्ट्रेस, अब BF के साथ सड़क पर कुछ ऐसा करते हुए वायरल हुई फोटो

5 मई 2018

Nagpur railway station
World of Wonders

सिर्फ 1 रुपए में खरीदी गई ये जमीन, बनाया रेलवे स्टेशन और फिर जो हुआ सोच नहीं सकते आप

5 मई 2018

Most Read

man beaten by mob when he touched his private part to girl in metro in bengaluru
National

मेट्रो में युवती से चिपक रहा था मनचला, पलट कर देखा तो रह गई हैरान

बात कर्नाटक के बंगलुरू की है जहां एक मनचले ने भरी मेट्रो में युवती के साथ अश्लील हरकत की।

4 मई 2018

After the gangrape the minor burnt alive 
National

गैंगरेप के बाद नाबालिग को जिंदा जलाने वाले को पंचायत ने सुनाई सिर्फ 100 उठक-बैठक की सजा

5 मई 2018

रेप
National

9 साल की बच्ची का रेप करने के बाद आरोपी ने की आत्महत्या

4 मई 2018

Kasauli murder case Delhi police arrested accused in Uttar pradeshs vrindavan
National

कसौली कांड: मंदिर में सात घंटे कान पकड़कर बैठा रहा आरोपी, पुलिस ने ऐसे दबोचा

4 मई 2018

family of Hindu woman allegedly thrashed her Muslim friend leading to his death
National

हिंदू लड़की से प्यार करना पड़ा भारी, रिश्ते के खिलाफ परिवार ने ली प्रेमी की जान

3 मई 2018

डेमो
Sant Kabir Nagar

ग्राम प्रधान के ससुर की गोली मारकर हत्या

5 मई 2018

बच्ची से रेप
Chandigarh

3 बच्चों के बाप ने 3 साल की बच्ची से किया रेप...बार-बार बेहोश हो रही मासूम

5 मई 2018

पिता पर बेटी ने लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप
Aligarh

पिता पर बेटी ने लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप

5 मई 2018

electricity theft
Lucknow

चौक में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने पहुंची टीम तभी हुआ धमाका, जानिए क्या थी वजह

5 मई 2018

couple murdered french mate make physical relations near her body 
International

शर्मनाक- आया की पड़ी थी लाश, पास में कपल बनाता रहा शारीरिक संबंध

3 मई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कांग्रेस नेता के घर में अकेले थे दो बच्चे और लग गई आग

दिल्ली के आदर्श नगर इलाके में शॉर्ट सर्किट के चलते दो मासूम बच्चे अपनी जान गंवा बैठे और सारा घर जलकर खाक हो गया।

5 मई 2018

जिन्ना 1:36

जिन्ना की तस्वीर जलाने वाले को ये शख्स देगा एक लाख का इनाम

5 मई 2018

मेकअप 3:19

VIDEO: अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर रणबीर कपूर को इस लुक में देखकर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा

5 मई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:59

नहीं देखा होगा दुल्हन का ऐसा लहंगा, देखकर कहेंगे वाह

5 मई 2018

यूपी न्यूज 00:28:38

5 मई 2018: दिन भर की सारी खबरें जानिए दोपहर 9 बजे 'यूपी न्यूज' में

5 मई 2018

Recommended

Man arrested for raping minor
Bareilly

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

5 मई 2018

रेप
National

9 साल की बच्ची का रेप करने के बाद आरोपी ने की आत्महत्या

4 मई 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पुलिस अधिकारी ने थाने में किया महिला के साथ रेप, गिरफ्तार

4 मई 2018

police officer arrested in guwahati for allegedly raped woman inside police station
National

थाना परिसर में रेप, आरोपी पुलिस अधिकारी गिरफ्तार

4 मई 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस विधायक पर रेप का मामला दर्ज करवाने वाली लड़की बोली- बीजेपी नेता के कहने पर किया था केस

4 मई 2018

husband of mother sister rape a girl in sahibabad
Delhi NCR

शर्मनाक! मौसी के घर घूमने आई थी मासूम, मौसा ने की ऐसी घिनौनी हरकत

4 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.