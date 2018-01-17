Download App
Home ›   Crime ›   Drunken gang dancing in middle of the road assault two men and a woman

VIDEO: बाइक से जा रहे थे लड़का-लड़की, बीच रास्ते में टूट पड़े शराबी लड़के

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 03:03 PM IST
Drunken gang dancing in middle of the road assault two men and a woman
नए साल के मौके पर एक बार फिर बेंगलुरु शर्मसार हुई। कर्नाटक की राजधानी में बीते कई दिनों से एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा था। इस वीडियो में शराबियों का एक झूंड बाइक सवार लड़का-लड़की पर ऐसे टूट पड़ा मानो पिछले जन्म का कोई बदला निकाल रहा हो। जबकि वीडियो देखने से साफ पता लगता है कि लड़का-लड़की की कोई गलती नहीं थी। अब पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

वीडियो देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...
bengaluru molestation police

