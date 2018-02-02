अपना शहर चुनें

सिनेमा हॉल के अंदर 19 साल की लड़की का रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 09:16 AM IST
19 year old girl allegedly raped inside a cinema hall in Hyderabad
रेप
सोमवार को हैदराबाद के सिकंदराबाद में स्थित एक सिनेमा हॉल के अंदर 19 साल की लड़की का रेप किया गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि रेप पीड़िता वरासीगुडा की रहने वाली है। कुछ महीने पहले फेसबुक के जरिए पीड़िता की 23 साल के आरोपी के भीक्षपति से दोस्ती हुई थी। दोस्ती के बाद दोनों को प्यार हो गया। आरोपी पेशे से ऑपरेटर है और जगांव का रहने वाला है।

सोमवार को आरोपी हैदराबाद अपने पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर एम मतैया ने बताया कि कुछ रिश्तेदारों से मिलने के लिए पहुंचा। जिसके बाद दोनों ने मिलने का और साथ में कुछ समय बिताने का निर्णय लिया। दोनों पहले इंदिरा पार्क गए और बाद में भीक्षपति उसे फिल्म दिखाने के लिए प्रशांत थिएटर लेकर गया। थिएटर में जाने के बाद उसने शादी का झूठा वादा करके लड़की का रेप किया।

रेप पीड़िता की शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने एक शिकायत दर्ज की थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। उसे गुरुवार तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा गया है। इस मामले में सिनेमा हॉल के मालिक के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 

