A 19 year old girl allegedly raped inside a cinema hall in Hyderabad on January 29. Police have arrested the accused and initiated action against the cinema hall owner— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018
मलयालम अभिनेत्री के साथ छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है। अभिनेत्री ने बताया कि वह ट्रेन में बुद्धवार की रात को कन्नूर से तिरुवनन्तपुरम जा रही थी।
1 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.