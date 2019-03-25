शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   City & states ›   4 people dead, 13 injured in collision between a truck and an auto in Patna district bihar

बिहार में ट्रक से बाइक और ऑटो की भिड़ंत में पांच लोगों की मौत, 8 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 08:51 AM IST
हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा सामने आया है। ट्रक से बाइक और ऑटो की टक्कर में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 8 लोग घायल हैं। मामला पटना जिला के बरह-बख्तियारपुर क्षेत्र का है जहां पर एक ट्रक से ऑटो और बाइक टकरा गए। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 



इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 8 लोग घायल हैं। सभी घायलों का प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में इलाज कराने के बाद उन्हें पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है और मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। घायलों में से कई की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है।  

Recommended

cm yogi & Pm Modi
India News

टिकट काटने का शतक लगाएगी भाजपा, यूपी की बाकी सीटों सहित हरियाणा, दिल्ली का फैसला आज

25 मार्च 2019

skirt
India News

मुंबई में छोटी स्कर्ट पहनने से रोकने पर भड़कीं मेडिकल कॉलेज की छात्राएं

25 मार्च 2019

भारतीय नौसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय नौसेना ने मोजाम्बिक में 192 से ज्यादा लोगों को बचाया 

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
rashifal
Predictions

25 मार्च राशिफल: 5 राशियों को मुनाफा मिलने का योग, पढ़ें सोमवार का राशिफल

24 मार्च 2019

गिरिराज सिंह और कन्हैया कुमार
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जातीय समीकरणों के बीच बेगूसराय में गिरिराज बनाम कन्हैया की जंग कितनी बड़ी है?

24 मार्च 2019

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ऋषभ पंत ने खेली धुआंधार पारी, दिल्ली ने मुंबई को 37 रन से हराया

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
road accident 4 people dead 13 injured collision patna district bihar सड़क हादसा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

hiv
World

एचआईवी पीड़ितों में 84 फीसद तक घटा टीबी से मौत का खतरा

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नार्वे के समुद्री तूफान में फंसे जहाज के सभी 1373 यात्री बचाए

25 मार्च 2019

pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शिवलिंग गौड़
India News

विधायक के बिगड़े बोल- 'मोदी-मोदी के नारे लगाने वालों को थप्पड़ मार दो'

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमला करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'क्या किसी के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये आए जैसा कि मोदी ने 2014 में वादा किया था?

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi 25 march 
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: योगी सरकार पर हमलावर प्रियंका, कहा- शिक्षामित्रों का रोज होता है अपमान

25 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तोहफा: पोलिंग बूथ घोषित हुआ स्कूल, 17 साल बाद मिली बिजली

25 मार्च 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

25 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम : क्या हैं चित्रकूट की जनता के चुनावी मुद्दे? क्या है सरकार से उनकी मांग

25 मार्च 2019

dinesh sharma and keshav prasad maurya
India News

चुनाव प्रचार के बीच खतरे को देखते हुए केंद्र ने यूपी के दोनों उप मुख्यमंत्रियों की बढ़ाई सुरक्षा 

25 मार्च 2019

क्या झूठ बोल रही हैं सपना चौधरी?
India News

तो क्या झूठ बोल रही हैं सपना चौधरी, सामने आए कांग्रेस सदस्यता के फॉर्म और रसीद

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

आंद्रे रसेल
Cricket News

IPL 2019: रसेल की तूफानी पारी, रोमांचक मैच में कोलकाता ने हैदराबाद को हराया

24 मार्च 2019

tejas
India News

पहली बार विदेशी एयर शो में दिखेगा भारतीय स्वदेशी सुपरसोनिक विमान तेजस

25 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

आज का पंचांग : 25 मार्च 2019, सोमवार

सोमवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र और बन रहा है कौन सा योग? दिन के किस पहर करें शुभ काम? जानिए यहां और देखिए पंचांग सोमवार 25 मार्च 2019.

25 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तानी झंडा 0:17

भारत की जवाबी कार्रवाई से घबराकर पाकिस्तान ने उल्टा किया अपना झंडा, देखिए वीडियो

24 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 2:32

पाकिस्तान में एक पेड़ है 121 साल से गिरफ्तार

24 मार्च 2019

स्मृति ईरानी 0:45

कानपुर में स्मृति ईरानी का सपा-बसपा गठबंधन पर हमला, सुनिए क्या कहा

24 मार्च 2019

चुनाव 2:49

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का बीजेपी आलाकमान को जवाब, कहा हर एक्शन का होता है रिएक्शन

24 मार्च 2019

Related

supreme court
India News

आदिवासियों को बेदखल करने के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: ओडिशा विधानसभा के लिए बीजद ने की 9 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा ने जारी की 9 उम्मीदवारों की सूची, छत्तीसगढ़ से 6 नाम शामिल

24 मार्च 2019

शाहनवाज हुसैन
India News

बिहार के भागलपुर से टिकट कटने के बाद शाहनवाज हुसैन ने कही ये बड़ी बात

24 मार्च 2019

आर अश्विन
Cricket News

मैच से पहले अश्विन ने छेड़ी जुबानी जंग, बोले- स्मिथ बडे़ खिलाड़ी लेकिन...

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.