अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Maharashtra ›   on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 08:50 AM IST
on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
देवेंद्र फणनवीस
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को आदेश दिया है कि वह फर्जी अनुसूचित जाती और जनजाति प्रमाणपत्र के आधार पर नौकरी पाने वाले लोगों को नौकरी से निकाल दे। यह आदेश मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फणनवीस की सरकार के गले की फांस बन गया है क्योंकि 11,700 लोगों ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के जरिए सरकारी नौकरी हासिल की है। इसमें कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं जो पिछले दो दशकों से काम कर रहे हैं। इसी वजह से सरकार को समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि वह क्या करे।

यह बात सभी को ज्ञात है कि सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए अमूमन धोखाधड़ी की जाती है। महाराष्ट्र में सामने आई यह जालसाजी अधिकारियों के लिए आंखे खोलने वाली है। इतनी बड़ी संख्या होने की वजह से इस धोखधड़ी ने सरकार के सामने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश को अमल में लाने के लिए दुविधा खड़ी कर दी है। सरकार खुद को कर्मचारियों के गुस्से से बचाना चाहती है। अगर उसने इतने सारे लोगों को एकसाथ निकाला तो यह एकबार में इतने सारे सरकारी कर्मचारियों को निकालने का सबसे बड़ा मामला होगा।

RELATED

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के आधार पर नौकरी पाने वाले ज्यादातर कर्मचारियों ने खुद को अनुसूचित जनजाति का बताया है। क्लर्क से नौकरी की शुरुआत करने वाले बहुत से लोग अब सरकार में डिप्टी सचिव के पद तक पहुंच चुके हैं। यदि यह लोग अपनी सुरक्षित नौकरियों से हाथ धोते हैं तो राजनीतिक दलों और यूनियन के खिलाफ रैली निकालेंगे। जुलाई 2017 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में कहा था कि जो कोई भी फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के जरिए नौकरी पाने के दोषी पाए जाएंगे उन्हें नौकरी से हाथ धोना पड़ेगा।
devendra fadnavis supreme court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

rangeela girl urmila matondkar 44th birthday today
Bollywood

B'day Special: 42 की उम्र में 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी शादी, बचपन में ही एक्टिंग से मचाया धमाल

4 फरवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 5th february to 11th february
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 फरवरी से 11 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

4 फरवरी 2018

padman promotion twinkle khanna troll on twitter
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेने पर ट्विंकल खन्ना हुई ट्रोल, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

foreign apple import reached double in india
Shimla

पांच साल में दोगुना से भी ज्यादा हो गया विदेशी सेब का आयात

विदेशों से भारत के लिए सेब का आयात बढ़ गया है। पिछले पांच साल में ये आयात 1,22,265 से बढ़कर 3,00,000 मीट्रिक टन हो गया है।

4 फरवरी 2018

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकुम सिंह के निधन से सियासी पार्टियों में शोक, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

4 फरवरी 2018

आनलाइन ट्रांसफर पर रोक लेकिन आफ द लाइन चालू
Lakhimpur Kheri

आनलाइन ट्रांसफर पर रोक लेकिन आफ द लाइन चालू

4 फरवरी 2018

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited LoC, meeting on 'China'
Jammu

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया LoC का दौरा, 'चीन' पर की बैठक

4 फरवरी 2018

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने
Budaun

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

4 फरवरी 2018

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

Lalu prasad Yadav gibe on Modi government gave BJP full marks for lying in name of budget 2018
Bihar

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर लालू का कटाक्ष, कहा- झूठ बोलने के लिए BJP को 100 में से 100 नंबर

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

भंसाली को थप्पड़ से लेकर फिल्म को ओके करने तक का ये है करणीकांड

संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म ‘पद्मावतट बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है लेकिन इस फिल्म को अपनी मेकिंग से लेकर इसके रिलीज होने तक एक बड़े विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा।

3 फरवरी 2018

RAJINI PANDIT THE FIEST LADY DETECTIVE OF INDIA ARRESTED FOR SELLING CALL RECORDS ILLEGALLY 1:57

देखिए क्यों गिरफ्तार हुई देश की पहली महिला जासूस

3 फरवरी 2018

Fire breaks out in local train coach at Dadar Railway Station 0:51

VIDEO: खड़ी ट्रेन में लगी आग, अचानक धू-धू कर जलने लगी

3 फरवरी 2018

A WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLED HER CHILD IN BHIVANDI 3:13

प्यार के जुनून में इस मां ने की बच्चे संग ये करतूत, देखकर कांप जाएगी रूह

2 फरवरी 2018

Tuition teacher stabs other Tuition teacher to death on the issue of teaching children in Mumbai 3:13

बच्चों ने बदला ट्यूशन तो टीचर बन गया खूनी

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Budget 2018 has a resolution to create a new India says CM Devendra Fadnavis
India News

बजट में नए भारत के निर्माण का संकल्प: फडणवीस

1 फरवरी 2018

Kamala Mills Fire: Mumbai Police files a reply in the bail applications filed by Yug Pathak
India News

कमला मिल्स केसः आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका पर मुंबई पुलिस ने किया जवाब दाखिल 

22 जनवरी 2018

Kamala Mills Fire: Mojo Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli  sent to police custody till January 20 
India News

कमला मिल्स हादसा: मोजो बिस्ट्रो पब के मालिक युग टुली 20 जनवरी तक पुलिस हिरासत में 

16 जनवरी 2018

Girish Bapat Senior BJP leader and Minister said that Maharashtra Government will change next year
India News

फडणवीस के मंत्री बोले- अगले साल महाराष्ट्र में बदल जाएगी सरकार

12 जनवरी 2018

kiren rijiju statement over bhim koregaon violence in pune
India News

महाराष्ट्र हिंसा पर केंद्रीय मंत्री रिजिजू बोले- न दलित और न पिछड़े, निशाने पर सिर्फ भारत

4 जनवरी 2018

Maharashtra accident at Latur-Nanded road seven dead many injured
India News

महाराष्ट्र में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, सात की मौत, 13 जख्मी

28 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.