लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले ट्विटर पर आयीं बसपा प्रमुख मायावती

भाषा, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 11:24 AM IST
Mayawati
 बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने सोशल मीडिया से दूरी खत्म करते हुए ट्विटर पर अपन आधिकारिक अकाउंट बना लिया है। बसपा की ओर से बुधवार को जारी बयान में यह जानकारी दी गयी है।
पार्टी ने इस आशय की अधिकारिक घोषणा करते हुए बताया गया कि मायावती ने पहली बार ट्विटर को संवाद का माध्यम बनाया है। इसके जरिए वह विभिन्न मुद्दों पर अपनी राय साझा करेंगी। उनका ट्विटर हैंडल है.... @ShushriMayawati ।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मायावती का यह अकाउंट 22 जनवरी को शुरू हुआ था। ट्विटर द्वारा इसे वेरीफाई किये जाने बाद पार्टी ने इसकी पुष्टि कर दी है। अब तक उन्होंने दर्जन भर ट्वीट भी किये हैं। वह सिर्फ “ट्विटर सपोर्ट” को फॉलो कर रही हैं जबकि उनके फॉलोअर की संख्या 8,701 हो गई है।






twitter bahujan samaj party mayawati social media satish mishra
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

