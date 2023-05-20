Notifications

G7 Summit 2023 Live: जापान दौरे पर कोरिया, वियतनाम के नेताओं से मिले पीएम मोदी, इन मुद्दों पर हुई बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: नितिन गौतम Updated Sat, 20 May 2023 10:25 AM IST
कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति के साथ पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

G7 Japan Hiroshima Summit 2023 PM Modi News Live Updates: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, जी-7 के वार्षिक शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए जापान दौरे पर गए हुए हैं। शनिवार को पीएम मोदी ने कोरिया गणतंत्र के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक योल और वितयनाम के प्रधानमंत्री फाम मिन चिन से द्विपक्षीय मुलाकात की। यह मुलाकात जापान के ऐतिहासिक शहर हिरोशिमा में हुई। इन बैठकों के दौरान दोनों देशों के साथ द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मजबूत करने पर जोर दिया गया। 

10:23 AM, 20-May-2023
जापान के हिरोशिमा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज जापान के मशहूर लेखक, हिंदी, पंजाबी भाषा के जानकार और पद्मश्री सम्मान से सम्मानित डॉ. तोमियो मिजोकामी और जापान की मशहूर चित्रकार हिरोको ताकायामा से भी मुलाकात की। डॉ. तोमियो से मुलाकात के बाद पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि प्रोफेसर तोमियो मिजोकामी से मिलकर उन्हें खुशी हुई। वह हिंदी और पंजाबी भाषा के जानकार हैं और जापान के लोगों के बीच भारतीय संस्कृति को प्रसिद्ध करने में उनकी अहम भूमिका है।  

09:34 AM, 20-May-2023
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने बताया कि 'भारत और कोरिया के कूटनीतिक रिश्तों को इस साल 50 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस मौके पर दोनों देशों के नेताओं ने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को और मजबूत करने पर सहमति जताई। दोनों देश व्यापार, निवेश, उच्च तकनीक, आईटी हार्डवेयर, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग, डिफेंस, सेमीकंडक्टर और संस्कृति जैसे क्षेत्रों में रिश्तों को मजबूत करने पर सहमत हैं। साथ ही भारत की जी20 बैठक की अध्यक्षता और हिंद प्रशांत महासागर क्षेत्र में कोरिया की रणनीति पर भी चर्चा हुई।'
09:31 AM, 20-May-2023

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की कोरिया गणतंत्र के राष्ट्रपति के साथ अहम बैठक हुई। भारत और कोरिया गणतंत्र अच्छे दोस्त और दोनों सांस्कृतिक तौर पर भी जुड़े हैं। आज की बैठक में दोनों देशों के संबंधों को मजबूत करने की दिशा में अहम बातचीत हुई। 
 
