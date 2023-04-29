Notifications


Hindi News › Live › Sports › Wrestlers protest LIVE Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers protest LIVE: जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों से मिलने पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी, खिलाड़ियों के पोंछे आंसू

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:43 AM IST
Wrestlers protest LIVE Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
पहलवानों से मिलीं प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

Indian Wrestlers Protest Live Updates in Hindi :नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर देश के शीर्ष पहलवानों का धरना-प्रदर्शन जारी है। बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक जैसे ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान इस प्रदर्शन की अगुआई कर रहे हैं। पहलवानों ने कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह पर यौन शोषण के आरोप लगाए हैं। उनकी शिकायत पर दिल्ली पुलिस एफआईआर दर्ज किया है, लेकिन पहलवान धरना खत्म करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

लाइव अपडेट

08:34 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: प्रियंका के सामने रोने लगीं महिला पहलवान

प्रियंका के सामने धरने पर बैठीं महिला पहलवान रोने लगीं। प्रियंका ने उन्हें चुप कराने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान कांग्रेस नेता दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने पुरुष पहलवानों से बात की। फिर सभी एक जगह बैठ गए। प्रियंका ने महिला पहलवानों के बाद पुरुष खिलाड़ियों से भी मामले की पूरी जानकारी दी।

08:16 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: पहलवानों से मिलीं प्रियंका गांधी

जंतर-मंतर पर धरने पर बैठे पहलवानों से कांग्रेस की महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने मुलाकात की। उन्होंने धरने में खिलाड़ियों का साथ दिया। प्रियंका ने इस दौरान विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पुनिया से काफी देर तक बात की।

07:51 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: पुलिस पर बरसे बजरंग

पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया ने दिल्ली पुलिस पर प्रताड़ना के आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ''हमने कुछ सामान मंगवाया था लेकिन वे (पुलिस) हमें यहां लाने नहीं दे रहे हैं और सामान लाने वाले को पीट-पीट कर भगा रहे हैं। जब तक न्याय नहीं मिलता, हम विरोध करेंगे, चाहे पुलिस प्रशासन हमें कितना भी प्रताड़ित करे।''
07:45 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: बजरंग पुनिया का बयान

बजरंग ने पुनिया ने कहा, ''पुलिस ने पहलवानों से कहा है कि विरोध करना है तो सड़क पर सो जाओ। आज उन पर यह कैसा दबाव आ गया है, ऐसी कोई समस्या पहले नहीं थी, यह केवल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दबाव के कारण हुआ है।''

07:41 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers protest LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी जा सकती हैं जंतर-मंतर

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कांग्रेस की महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी शनिवार (29 अप्रैल) को जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों से मिलने जा सकती हैं। प्रियंका ने इससे पहले ट्वीट कर पहलवानों का समर्थन किया था।
07:34 AM, 29-Apr-2023

Wrestlers protest LIVE: जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों से मिलने पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी, खिलाड़ियों के पोंछे आंसू


Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

