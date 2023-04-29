Wrestlers protest LIVE: जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों से मिलने पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी, खिलाड़ियों के पोंछे आंसू

Live
दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर न्याय के लिए लड़ रही बहादुर महिला पहलवानों से मिलने पहुंचीं कांग्रेस महासचिव @priyankagandhi जी। pic.twitter.com/50rzHt3TyO— Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2023
#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi pic.twitter.com/KzKkk4uuU4— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
#WATCH | Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief… pic.twitter.com/XpeVtQJMZ9— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
