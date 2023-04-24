Notifications

Wrestlers Protest Live Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest WFI Brij Bhusa

Wrestlers Protest Live: पहलवानों ने जंतर-मंतर पर गुजारी रात; बजरंग बोले- धरने में सभी पार्टियों का स्वागत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Mon, 24 Apr 2023 09:13 AM IST
जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Top Wrestler Resume Protest Against Wfi Chief Live Updates: नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के खिलाफ पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन फिर से शुरू हो गया है। विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक सहित कई खिलाड़ी रविवार (23 अप्रैल) को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने जनवरी में भी कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। उनकी शिकायत पर एक समिति का भी गठन किया गया था, लेकिन पहलवानों को उसकी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन पार्ट-2 दूसरे दिन भी जारी है।
लाइव अपडेट

09:06 AM, 24-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: बजरंग पुनिया का बयान

बजरंग पुनिया ने कहा, "इस बार सभी दलों का हमारे धरने में शामिल होने के लिए स्वागत है, चाहे वह भाजपा, कांग्रेस, आप या कोई अन्य पार्टी हो। हम किसी भी पार्टी से संबद्ध नहीं हैं।'' पिछली बार जनवरी में पहलवानों ने किसी भी पार्टी के सदस्य को मंच पर नहीं आने दिया था।

09:00 AM, 24-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: विनेश फोगाट का भावुक ट्वीट

विश्व चैंपियनशिप, एशियन गेम्स, कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स और एशियन चैंपियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाली पहलवान विनेश फोगाट ने एक भावुक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, ''पोडियम से फुटपाथ तक, आधी रात खुले आसमान के नीचे न्याय की आस में।''

08:46 AM, 24-Apr-2023

Wrestlers Protest Live: पहलवानों ने जंतर-मंतर पर गुजारी रात; बजरंग बोले- धरने में सभी पार्टियों का स्वागत

नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के खिलाफ पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन फिर से शुरू हो गया है। विनेश फोगाट, बजरंग पुनिया और साक्षी मलिक सहित कई खिलाड़ी रविवार (23 अप्रैल) को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने जनवरी में भी कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। उनकी शिकायत पर एक समिति का भी गठन किया गया था, लेकिन पहलवानों को उसकी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन पार्ट-2 दूसरे दिन भी जारी है।
