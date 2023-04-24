Wrestlers Protest Live: पहलवानों ने जंतर-मंतर पर गुजारी रात; बजरंग बोले- धरने में सभी पार्टियों का स्वागत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Live
#WATCH | Delhi: "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...": Bajrang Punia, Olympic medalist on wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/g2i8T0TaAS— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023
Podium से फुटपाथ तक।— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 23, 2023
आधी रात खुले आसमान के नीचे न्याय की आस में। pic.twitter.com/rgaVTM5WGK
