बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Olympic 2021 Medalist Felicitation Ceremony Ashoka Hotel Live Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya News Updates in Hindi

अशोका होटल में पदक विजेताओं का सम्मान: नीरज बोले- ये मेरा नहीं, पूरे देश का मेडल है

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Mon, 09 Aug 2021 11:55 PM IST

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

खास बातें

  • टोक्यो से वतन लौटे भारतीय एथलीट, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ भव्य स्वागत
  • भारत ने टोक्यो में लहराया तिरंगा, एक स्वर्ण पदक समेत जीते कुल 7 पदक
  • दिल्ली एयरपोर्य से एथलीट सीधे अशोका होटल पहुंचे
  •  शाम साढ़े छह बजे से शुरू होगा सम्मान समारोह
  • टोक्यो ओलंपिक में आगाज और अंजाम दोनों रहे अच्छे
  • चानू ने रजत से खोला खाता तो नीरज ने कराई स्वर्णिम विदाई
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:41 PM, 09-Aug-2021

अशोका होटल में सम्मानित किए गए ओलंपिक पदक विजेता

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों को सोमवार (9 अगस्त) को दिल्ली के अशोका होटल में सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान सभी खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी अपनी बात रखी। सभी पदक विजेताओं को खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, खेल राज्य मंत्री निसिथ प्रमाणिक और कानून मंत्री और पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने सम्मानित किया। 'खेलों के महाकुंभ' में इतिहास रचने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा ने 'ये मेरा नहीं, पूरे देश का मेडल है' कहकर 135 करोड़ देशवासियों का दिल जीत लिया।
08:34 PM, 09-Aug-2021

महिला हॉकी टीम को भी सम्मान

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम भले ही पदक नहीं जीत पाई हो लेकिन 135 करोड़ देशवासियों का दिल जरूर जीत लिया। सम्मान समारोह में महिला हॉकी टीम को भी उतना ही सम्मान मिला जितना पदक विजेताओं को। समारोह के अंत में महिला टीम के साथ तस्वीर ली गई। इस दौरान केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, खेल राज्य मंत्री निसिथ प्रमाणिक और कानून मंत्री और पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू मौजूद थे।
08:24 PM, 09-Aug-2021

ये मेरा नहीं, पूरे देश का मेडल है- नीरज चोपड़ा

सम्मान पाने के बाद नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा
  • ये मेरा नहीं, पूरे देश का मेडल है
  • मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा मौका था
  • अपना 100 फीसदी दो और किसी से घबराओ नहीं
08:20 PM, 09-Aug-2021

नीरज चोपड़ा को किया गया सम्मानित

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में इतिहास रचने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा को केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री निसिथ प्रमाणिक ने सम्मानित किया।
 

 
08:19 PM, 09-Aug-2021

पुरुष हॉकी टीम को किया गया सम्मानित

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में पुरुष हॉकी में भारत को कांस्य पदक मिला। इसके लिए पुरुष हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह को केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री निसिथ प्रमाणिक ने सम्मानित किया।
 
08:07 PM, 09-Aug-2021

खेल मंत्री ने लवलिना को सम्मानित किया

भारतीय मुक्केबाज लवलिना बोरगोहेन को केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने सम्मानित किया। लवलिना बोरगोहेन ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में कांस्य पदक जीता था। इस दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू और केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री निशीथ प्रमाणित भी मौजूद थे।
 
08:05 PM, 09-Aug-2021

खेल मंत्री ने साझा की तस्वीर

खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने ट्वीट कर तस्वीरें साझा की हैं। उन्होंने लिखा, 'भारत का ओलंपिक चैंपियन'
 
07:58 PM, 09-Aug-2021

खेल मंत्री ने बजरंग को किया सम्मानित

 खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर, खेल राज्य मंत्री निसिथ प्रमाणिक और कानून मंत्री और पूर्व खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कांस्य पदक विजेता पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया को सम्मानित किया।
07:54 PM, 09-Aug-2021

 सम्मान समारोह में क्या बोले खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर

  • सभी देशवासियों की तरफ से पदक विजेताओं का स्वागत
  • सभी देशवासियों को पदक विजेताओं पर गर्व है
  • पीएम ने लगातार खिलाड़ियों का उत्साह बढ़ाया
  • 135 करोड़ देशवासियों का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा हुआ
  • अगले ओलंपिक में और बेहतर प्रदर्शन होगा
  • सरकार की ओर से कोई कमी नहीं आएगी
  • इस ओलंपिक में पहली बार बहुत कुछ हुआ है
  • न्यू इंडिया के पदक विजेता न्यू हीरो हैं
07:43 PM, 09-Aug-2021

मंच पर नीरज और बजरंग एक साथ

सम्मान समारोह में नीरज चोपड़ा और बजरंग पूनिया एक साथ 
 
07:41 PM, 09-Aug-2021

देश के लिए गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है- नीरज

टोक्यो में इतिहाज रचने वाले भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा ने कहा कि देश के लिए गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है।
 
07:34 PM, 09-Aug-2021

सम्मान समारोह शुरू

अशोका होटल में सम्मान समारोह शुरू हो गया है। खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर और पूर्व खेल किरेन रिजिजू मंच पर मौजूद हैं। उनके बगल में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता भाला फेंक खिलाड़ी नीरज चोपड़ा और कांस्य पदक विजेता बजरंग पूनिया भी मौजूद हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य खिलाड़ी भी मौजूद हैं।
07:34 PM, 09-Aug-2021
ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन कर लौटे सितारों की एक झलक पाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट पर जबरदस्त भीड़ थी। भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (साई) के महानिदेशक संदीप प्रधान की अध्यक्षता में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पदक विजेताओं का स्वागत किया। उनके साथ भारतीय एथलेटिक्स संघ के प्रमुख आदिल सुमारिवाला भी थे। भारत ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक में सात पदक जीतकर अब तब का अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया है। इस दौरान चोपड़ा स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय एथलीट बने। 
07:24 PM, 09-Aug-2021

बस कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगा सम्मान समारोह

साढ़े छह बजे सम्मान समारोह की शुरुआत होने वाली थी लेकिन सात बजकर 25 मिनट हो चुके हैं। करीब एक घंटा की देरी हो चुकी है। बताया जा रहा है कि बस कुछ ही देर में सम्मान समारोह शुरू होगा
06:55 PM, 09-Aug-2021

महिला हॉकी टीम पहुंची होटल

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम अशोका होटल पहुंच गई है। महिला हॉकी टीम ने होटल पहुंचकर केके काटी। 
 
 
Load More
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national tokyo olympics indian athletes return home neeraj chopra bajrang punia नीरज चोपड़ा रवि कुमार दहिया बजरंग पूनिया delhi airport ashoka hotel delhi दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट अशोका होटल दिल्ली
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नीरज चोपड़ा
Other Sports

खुलासा: गोल्ड जीतने के एक दिन बाद दर्द से परेशान थे नीरज, बोले- जब से जीता.. जेब में रखकर घूम रहा हूं

9 अगस्त 2021

Maruti Vitara Brezza
Auto News

Vitara Brezza CNG : मारुति जल्द ला रही है ब्रेजा का सीएनजी वेरिएंट, डिटेल्स हुई लीक

9 अगस्त 2021

नीरज चोपड़ा
Other Sports

वो भावुक पल जब नीरज चोपड़ा ने अपना पदक अपनी मां के गले में पहना दिया!!

9 अगस्त 2021

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

वाराणसीः अखिलेश यादव पर सुभासपा अध्यक्ष मुलायम, ओम प्रकाश राजभर बोले- सपा अध्यक्ष को बनना चाहिए सीएम

9 अगस्त 2021

नीरज चोपड़ा
Other Sports

विजेताओं की वतन वापसी: दुनिया में देश गौरव बढ़ाकर लौटे ओलंपिक पदक विजेता, देखिए लोगों ने कैसे किया स्वागत

9 अगस्त 2021

गोरखपुर के नए एसएसपी विपिन टांडा और पीएम मोदी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जानिए कौन हैं गोरखपुर के नए एसएसपी विपिन टांडा, जिनकी पीएम मोदी भी कर चुके हैं तारीफ

9 अगस्त 2021

लक्षद्वीप
Bizarre News

अजब-गजब: कहानी भारत के एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश की, जहां जाने में अगर होती थोड़ी देर, तो पाकिस्तान का हो जाता कब्जा

9 अगस्त 2021

भाजपा सरपंच गुलाम रसूल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भाजपा सरपंच और उनकी पत्नी की आतंकियों ने की हत्या, दहशतगर्दों की तलाश में अभियान जारी

9 अगस्त 2021

पीएम मोदी
India News

किसानों के खाते में आ गई 9वीं किस्त भी, जानें कैसे चेक कर सकते हैं लिस्ट में अपना नाम

9 अगस्त 2021

हिस्ट्रीशीटर मुकीत की हत्या की आरोपी पत्नी
Meerut

मर्डर: पत्नी ने पांच लाख में किया पति की मौत का सौदा, रची हत्या की पूरी साजिश, एक चूक से पहुंची जेल

9 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited