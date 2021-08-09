अशोका होटल में पदक विजेताओं का सम्मान: नीरज बोले- ये मेरा नहीं, पूरे देश का मेडल है

Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitate gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7qg4WXWeLu— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitate the bronze medal-winning men's hockey team. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/kd2OkEsee7— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitate #Bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian women's boxing team head coach Raffaele Bergamasco, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/iEAi8PTAwt— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
🇮🇳INDIA’s OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0aAALhc324— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 9, 2021
Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister & former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitate #Bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/CzescBXPel— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
From Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina to others, all our athletes represent a new India. They are 'New Heroes of a 'New India'... We will ensure that all possible (sports) facilities are arranged from our end: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/eNEhjBqjPf— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
Delhi: Gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and silver medal-winning wrestler Ravi Dahiya share a fist bump at the felicitation ceremony for #Olympics medal winners. pic.twitter.com/j0aWmELlBw— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
"It feels great to win Gold for India," says Gold medalist Olympian Neeraj Chopra#Olympics pic.twitter.com/upd2UcXafv— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
#WATCH | Women's hockey team arrives at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. They will be felicitated by Hockey India shortly. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Pc8IwBQGn— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
#WATCH | Delhi: Women's hockey team cut a cake and sing the National Anthem as Hockey India felicitates them upon their return to the country.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021
The team qualified for #Olympics semi-finals for the first time and finished fourth at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/TH3BTQHFML
