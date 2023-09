Asian Games Live: शूटिंग में देश को एक और पदक, पुरुष टीम ने जीता स्वर्ण; भारत की झोली में कुल 24 पदक

07:33 AM, 28-Sep-2023

REMARKABLE ROSHIBINA🥈🌟



Roshibina won a sparkling Silver medal in the Wushu women’s 60 kg category at the #AsianGames2022



Interestingly, Roshibina upgraded the color of her medal from bronze, which she won in 2018, Jakarta AG, to Silver this time.🔥🫡



Kudos, champ!