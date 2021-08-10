बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Live

संसद: लोकसभा में ओबीसी से जुड़े बिल पर होगी चर्चा, पेगासस मुद्दे पर आज भी हंगामे के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Tue, 10 Aug 2021 11:06 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates pm modi amit shah bjp congress pegasus issue lok sabha and Rajya sabha farmer protest fuel price on 10 august
लोकसभा - फोटो : लोकसभा टीवी

खास बातें

पेगासस मुद्दे पर चर्चा को लेकर संसद में जहां गतिरोध लगातार जारी है वहीं लोकसभा के लिए आज अहम दिन है क्योंकि ओबीसी से जुड़े विधेयक पर चर्चा होनी है।बता दें कि इस विधेयक के माध्यम से केंद्र सरकार अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (ओबीसी) को साधने की कोशिश कर रही है। इसके लिए वह राज्यों को ओबीसी की सूची बनाने का अधिकार दे रही है।  
लाइव अपडेट

11:03 AM, 10-Aug-2021

कांग्रेस सांसद रिपुन बोरा ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस

कांग्रेस सांसद रिपुन बोरा ने ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमतों पर चर्चा की मांग को लेकर नियम 267 के तहत राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस दिया है।


10:46 AM, 10-Aug-2021

संसद: लोकसभा में ओबीसी से जुड़े बिल पर होगी चर्चा, पेगासस मुद्दे पर आज भी हंगामे के आसार

पेगासस मुद्दे पर चर्चा को लेकर संसद में जहां गतिरोध लगातार जारी है वहीं लोकसभा के लिए आज अहम दिन है क्योंकि ओबीसी से जुड़े विधेयक पर चर्चा होनी है। राहत की बात ये है कि विपक्ष ने भी इस बिल को समर्थन की बात कही है।
india news national monsoon session 2021 lok sabha rajya sabha parliament
