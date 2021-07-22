बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: modi govt brief on covid-19 farm laws fuel price hike in lok sabha rajya sabha day 3 news in Hindi

Monsoon Session Live: राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी सांसदों का प्रदर्शन, राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Thu, 22 Jul 2021 11:31 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: modi govt brief on covid-19 farm laws fuel price hike in lok sabha rajya sabha day 3 news in Hindi
राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस सांसद - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज तीसरा दिन है। पेगासस जासूसी विवाद को लेकर दो दिन हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ चुके हैं। गुरुवार यानी आज संसद के दोनों सदनों में 11 बजे कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्ष ने जमकर हंगामा हुआ। इसके बाद राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है। वहीं कांग्रेसी सांसदों ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। पार्टी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा सांसद राहुल गांधी इस प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। इसके इतर नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर आज किसान विरोध प्रदर्शन रैली निकाल रहे हैं। बता दें कि लोकसभा की एक भी बैठक अब तक नहीं हो पाई है। राज्यसभा में कोरोना वायरस पर चर्चा जरूर हुई। इस चर्चा में केंद्र सरकार के बयान ऑक्सीजन की कमी से एक भी मौत न होने पर जमकर हंगामा हुआ। हालांकि, अधिकतर राज्यों ने कहा है कि उनके यहां ऑक्सीजन की कमी से किसी की जान नहीं गई। संसद के मानसून सत्र से जुड़ी पल-पल की अपडेट यहां पढ़ें...
लाइव अपडेट

11:26 AM, 22-Jul-2021

किसानों के समर्थन में उतरी कांग्रेस

किसानों द्वारा नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ जंतर-मंतर पर होने वाले प्रदर्शन को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा, "कांग्रेस पार्टी किसानों के प्रदर्शन और आंदोलन का पूर्ण रूप से समर्थन करती है और इस मुद्दे पर सदन में चर्चा हो, इसके लिए मैंने स्थगन प्रस्ताव को सदन के स्पीकर को दिया है।"
11:23 AM, 22-Jul-2021
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और लोकसभा सांसद राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में पार्टी के सांसदों ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। 


 
11:17 AM, 22-Jul-2021

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

संसद के मानसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन भी हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। गुरुवार यानी आज संसद के दोनों सदनों में 11 बजे कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्ष ने जमकर हंगामा हुआ। इसके बाद राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही 10 मिनट के अंदर ही 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है।

10:15 AM, 22-Jul-2021

आप सांसद ने कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने को दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद भगवंत मान ने लोकसभा में कृषि से जुड़े तीन नए कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस दिया है।
 
10:10 AM, 22-Jul-2021

लोकसभा: मनीष तिवारी पेगासस पर चर्चा के लिए दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

कांग्रेस के लोकसभा सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने पेगासस मुद्दे पर सदन में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
 
10:07 AM, 22-Jul-2021

राज्यसभा में दोपहर 2 बजे संबोधित करेंगे आईटी मंत्री

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव आज यानी गुरुवार दोपहर को 2 बजे से राज्यसभा में बोलेंगे। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इस दौरान वे पेगासस जासूसी मुद्दे पर भी बोलेंगे। 
 
 
09:47 AM, 22-Jul-2021

मानसून सत्र: राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी सांसदों का प्रदर्शन, राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज तीसरा दिन है। पेगासस जासूसी विवाद को लेकर दो दिन हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ चुके हैं। विपक्ष के हमलावर रुख को देखते हुए आज भी हंगामा होने के आसार हैं। 

 
india news national monsoon monsoon live
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

