Monsoon Session Live: राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी सांसदों का प्रदर्शन, राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

Delhi: Punjab Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in the premises of Parliament, over three farm laws pic.twitter.com/nMgRPNjIjp— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, soon after it started amid uproar by the Opposition pic.twitter.com/a9OBYlJENa— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
आज फिर मैंने लोक सभा में तीनों खेती क़ानून वापस लेने हेतु adjournment motion का नोटिस दिया है..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 22, 2021
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment motion notice in the House over Pegasus issue— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak in Parliament at 2 pm today pic.twitter.com/ysRJBcNHB4— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
